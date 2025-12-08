Sydney Sweeney rejects cosmetic work allegations, calls social media criticism "insane"

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 01: Sydney Sweeney attends the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Sydney Sweeney has directly addressed long-standing speculation about cosmetic procedures, firmly denying claims that she has undergone plastic surgery. The 28-year-old actress made the remarks while appearing with The Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried in an interview with Allure, where she chose to respond to a circulating beauty rumor about her appearance.

Sweeney selected the claim that she had “gotten work done” as the rumor she wanted to publicly debunk.

“Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done,” she said. “I am so scared of needles, you have no idea.”

The Euphoria star also addressed the side-by-side comparison photos frequently shared on social media that contrast images of her from childhood with her recent public appearances.

“You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course I'm going to look different,” Sweeney said. “Everybody on social media’s insane.”

Sydney Sweeney explains childhood facial injury amid cosmetic surgery rumors

During the discussion, Seyfried commented on cosmetic procedures, stating that they can be “really effective once you get older.” As Seyfried began to elaborate, Sweeney humorously interjected, promising,

“I’ll call you.”

Seyfried responded,

“You gotta call me, and I'll give you a little bit of Ativan, and you'll be so excited. But you don't need it yet.”

As the conversation continued, Sweeney added another remark directed at online speculation:

“No, also if I did, you guys, my face would be even.” Seyfried, appearing momentarily confused, asked, “Not necessarily. What do you mean, 'even?' Is it uneven?”

Sweeney then clarified that a childhood accident resulted in a non-cosmetic facial surgery. She explained that one of her eyes “opens a little more than the other” due to a wakeboarding accident that required 19 stitches. Seyfried responded,

“I still don’t see it, but there’s an art to it,” and added regarding cosmetic procedures, “You can’t just get it everywhere, like a lot of people do.”

Sweeney has previously spoken publicly about criticism related to her appearance. In an interview with Variety, published on October 27, she recalled being advised as a teenager to alter her appearance.

“I have very strong eyebrow muscles,” she said. “And I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!”

In the same interview, Sweeney reiterated that she has never undergone cosmetic procedures.

“I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully,” she said.