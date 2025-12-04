Is Ebony Obsidian leaving Tyler Perry's Sistas? Details analyzed

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Ebony Obsidian attends The Critics Choice Association's 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Sistas viewers keep asking if Ebony Obsidian is leaving Tyler Perry’s Sistas. As of December 4, 2025, there is no official exit announcement from BET, Tyler Perry Studios, or the actress. Sistas Season 9 episode pages continue to feature Karen and plotlines built around her next steps. The most recent episodes move Karen toward a relocation decision, not an on-air goodbye.

Network materials promote Season 9 with Karen among the core ensemble, and the latest listings show her active across the current run. In short, the on-screen arc points to Karen leaving Atlanta inside the story world, while nothing on the record confirms Ebony Obsidian leaving Sistas. Viewers should separate a character’s relocation from an actor’s status until a formal statement is issued.

What the latest episodes show: Karen’s “farewell” arc and the ‘leaving Atlanta’ decision?

Recent Sistas chapters pivot Karen from grief to a clean break. In Family Affair (Season 9, Episode 15), “Karen and Aaron plan for their future,” marking the first concrete move after the baby-loss fallout. Unbreakable Bond (Episode 16) places that decision inside the friend circle. The Ties That Bind (Episode 17) advances Aaron’s surprise for Karen. Diamonds Are Forever (Episode 18) has Karen “happily” planning her new life. Taking It All Back (Episode 19) keeps her central as she and Andi present survivor stories to solidify the Dr. Cruise case. Each beat signals a relocation arc, while Karen remains in weekly A-plots.

Across BET’s official channels, the network underscored the move talk with on-screen lines and promos. As per BET report dated November 20, 2025, the article stated,

“Aaron got a job offer in Seattle, so they’re packing up their family and moving west.”

That places a destination on the record even as the season continues. Episode-adjacent clips also capture the internal debate. As per BET Instagram post dated October 22, 2025, Karen said,

“I’m ready to leave Atlanta,”

and a response warned,

“Can’t run from your problems, Karen.”

This frames the move as healing rather than a disappearance. Promos tease the friend-group’s reaction during a girls’-night reveal, positioning Karen’s news as a test for the circle rather than a curtain call. The takeaway for Sistas fans is clear. An in-story relocation to Seattle does not equal a confirmed series exit for the actor.

Is Ebony Obsidian leaving Sistas ? What’s confirmed vs. fan speculation

There is no official announcement that Ebony Obsidian is leaving Sistas. BET greenlit Season 9 and set its return with Karen in the core five. Current episode listings and synopses feature Karen through Episode 19, including case work alongside Andi. Those are the authoritative records for what is planned and what has aired.

On screen, Sistas shows Karen preparing to leave Atlanta with Aaron after his Seattle offer. Off screen, there is no statement from BET or Obsidian indicating a departure from the series. Fans discussing “farewell” language in teasers should treat that as promotional framing until a primary source says otherwise. The practical read is that Sistas is writing a relocation storyline while keeping options open.

Rumor cycles on forums and recap channels speculate about an exit, but they do not cite a primary source. For reporting purposes, rely on network pages, dated promos, and reputable trade coverage. The bottom line for readers is simple. In-story move ≠ confirmed series exit.

What Ebony Obsidian and Tyler Perry have actually said ?

There are no 2025 exit quotes from Obsidian or Tyler Perry in credible outlets. Available on-the-record remarks frame Karen’s long-term trajectory rather than an end date. As per TVLine report dated December 23, 2021, Ebony Obsidian said,

“And I'm just excited to see what happens when Karen learns to support herself, because she can. She's supporting other people. So I'm really excited. I root for Karen.”

The comment explains the character’s growth emphasis without suggesting a departure. Tyler Perry stated,

“I think that you gotta be careful if you’re in a toxic relationship...The sex is good and you can't break away from the sex, and that ain't the reason to stay.”

That writer-showrunner lens aligns with Karen seeking a healthier reset, which Season 9 dramatizes through the Seattle choice. Status check for Sistas viewers. As of December 4, 2025, no official exit statement has been issued, and current episodes still feature Karen in ongoing plots, including legal action with Andi and preparation for a move.

