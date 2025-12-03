Jackie Vernon's son reveals the comedian lived with addiction, depression, and multiple hidden marriages

Comedian Jackie Vernon aka Frosty the Snowman from the Ed Sullivan Show in 1966 (Image via YouTube / @ClassicComedyCuts)

Jackie Vernon, known for voicing the iconic Frosty the Snowman and for his long career in stand-up comedy, lived a life far more complicated than the family-friendly character he portrayed.

In a new interview, his son David Vernon discussed the comedian’s hidden struggles and the surprising family history that few ever knew.

The conversation aired on Nostalgia Tonight with Joe Sibilia on AM 970 The Answer (WNYM-New York). During the interview, David reflected on moments from his childhood that revealed a different side of the entertainer.

The interview shed light on the comedian’s personal challenges later in life. David stated,

“He went through some of his own demons with depression and addiction. His addiction was really kind of tranquilizers, Quaaludes, and Valium. It really took a toll on him and he had to work very hard to kind of break free from that depression.”

The emotional toll of seeing their father struggle left a lasting impact on the family.

Despite the difficulties, David noted that Jackie eventually grew to appreciate his role as Frosty. Reflecting on one of their final holidays together, he shared,

“One of the last Christmases that my dad was around, we all watched it together and he was so proud of it. He enjoyed it, he laughed at it.”

One moment that he remembers vividly was when he answered the door to a woman he had never seen before. According to David,

“There was a woman there with a kid who was older than I was. He was probably in his late teens and a little rough around the edges looking.”

The woman asked for Jackie, and when informed he was not home, she insisted on speaking with David’s mother. David recalled hearing “a somewhat heated conversation,” after which the visitors left. When he asked who they were, the truth emerged.

Jackie Vernon’s hidden marriages and family history revealed by his son

Jackie Vernon, born Ralph Verrone, had been married multiple times before starting a family with his wife Hazel. David explained that his father had “at least three” families prior to the one he grew up in.

He added that Jackie had sons from those marriages and “named them all Ralph, after himself, after his original name, Ralph Verrone.”

Some of these marriages may not have even been legally dissolved.

David shared that his mother wanted to ensure her son did not carry the same first name because “a Ralph was an unloved kid, a kid that was left behind.”

She made an agreement with Jackie early in their marriage: she would choose the boys’ names, and he could name the girls.

Although Jackie Vernon worked with major stars such as Judy Garland, Bette Midler, and Frank Sinatra, his portrayal of Frosty remained the defining role for many fans.

David said that his father ultimately “accepted that that was something he was going to be remembered for and he loved it.”