From Diddy to Luigi Mangione: Celebrity prisoners reported Thanksgiving menu unveiled

Thanksgiving Menu Revealed for Celebrity Inmates Including Diddy, Luigi Mangione and Ghislaine Maxwell (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Some well-known inmates, including Sean "Diddy" Combs, Luigi Mangione, and Ghislaine Maxwell, will spend Thanksgiving in prison this year. Even in different federal prisons, they will still get to eat classic holiday meals.

The Post reports that three federal prisons — Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) Brooklyn, FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, and FPC Bryan in Texas — have planned special Thanksgiving menus for the people in their custody, including these famous inmates.

MDC Brooklyn, where Luigi Mangione is staying right now, plans to serve roast turkey with mashed potatoes and brown gravy to the inmates.

Officials at the facility shared that this holiday menu is planned for everyone being held there.

Mangione, 27, is also awaiting his trial based on federal and state charges related to the murder of a UnitedHealthcare executive, Brian Thompson, in Manhattan.

He has pleaded not guilty and may receive a death sentence if he is found guilty of the federal charges.

Sean Combs, better known as Diddy, who is serving his term at Fort Dix, one of the low-security federal prisons in the state of New Jersey, will have a much more special meal.

The prison officials declared that inmates will be provided with a menu that consists of roast turkey, cornbread dressing, baked sweet potato, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bread, and a fruit or dessert.

Combs, who is 56 years old, has been sentenced to 50 months in custody following a conviction on two matters of transportation of prostitution.

He escaped being convicted of more serious offences. He is supposed to be released on June 4, 2028.

Federal prison Thanksgiving menu for celebrity inmates in 2025

The holiday menu is the largest at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jen Shah, and Elizabeth Holmes will be served in this facility and will include turkey, ham, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls, gravy, cranberry sauce, and various kinds of pies.

They are also offering vegetarian-friendly ones. Each of the three facilities will have such dishes as veggie stir fry, tofu, soy chicken, and vegetable sides to address various diets and requirements.

Maxwell, 63, has received a 20-year prison sentence due to her role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case.

Her appeal was revisited in court with no success after the Supreme Court dismissed her case last month.

Jen Shah, convicted in a federal telemarketing scam that deceived elderly victims, is in prison for six and a half years. She is expected to be released on December 10, just in time for the winter holidays.

Elizabeth Holmes, who used to be the CEO of Theranos, is still in prison after being found guilty in 2022 of tricking investors.

She was sentenced to 11 years and three months for lying about her company’s blood-testing technology.

People often call FPC Bryan “Club Fed” because it is said to offer things like gyms, classes, and activities for inmates beyond just meal options.

Although inmates come from all sorts of backgrounds and face different legal problems, their Thanksgiving meals show how federal prisons try to stick to organized holiday routines even in jail life.