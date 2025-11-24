Taylor Swift spotted celebrating Chiefs victory while supporting Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift celebrating Chiefs victory while supporting Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 23, when the Kansas City Chiefs played the Indianapolis Colts at home after winning an away game against the Denver Broncos. She stayed out of the spotlight and wasn’t shown on the official broadcast, but people spotted her in a suite reacting after the Chiefs claimed a 23-20 win.

🎥| More of Taylor Swift at the Chief’s game! pic.twitter.com/c0IMiresan — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 24, 2025

Swift has been keeping a lower profile when it comes to attending Kelce’s games. Us Weekly reported she made this change on purpose because the attention around her appearances had started getting overwhelming. The report shared that she felt the focus on her was becoming “too excessive,” so she decided to handle game days.

Swift also previously addressed this topic herself in a BBC Radio 2 interview in October, where she explained that avoiding attention had become something of a personal skill. Describing how she manages to stay unnoticed, she said:

“Just put me in a garbage can, roll me, I don’t care. Honestly, I can fit in like, a purse. Sometimes I just can’t deal with it [the paparazzi and attention] and in those times, I won’t deal with it. I’m just digging tunnels under every building I go into, airlifting in through the skylight.”

Her comments align with her overall approach this NFL season, where she has continued to support Kelce while limiting public exposure.

During her 2023 interview with Time, Swift also clarified that she does not attend games for attention or publicity. Reflecting on the intense public focus whenever she shows up at stadiums, she explained:

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

She emphasized that her presence at the games was purely personal and supportive, adding,

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly change wedding plans after August 2025 engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are said to be rethinking their plans for their wedding after getting engaged in August 2025. They got engaged not long after they appeared together on an episode of the New Heights podcast, which was a big moment for them as a couple.

Page Six reported that the two had planned a small and private wedding ceremony. They wanted close family and a few friends to attend. The goal at first was to keep things low-key and away from too much media attention.

Recent reports, however, say their plans have changed. Rather than a small gathering, the couple might now be planning something much bigger, with 300 guests expected. These new details came out earlier this week and spread on social media.

They reportedly plan to marry in early or mid-2026. So far, nothing official has been shared about the venue or location. The couple also hasn’t confirmed any of these rumored updates themselves.