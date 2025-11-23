Wicked: For Good: Does Elphaba have a baby with Fiyero?

Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey at Wicked: Food Good premiere (via Instagram @cynthiaerivo)

Released on November 21, 2025 Wicked: For Good delivers the second half of the two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical. Directed by Jon M. Chu, it's based on the book by Winnie Holzman and Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The story jumps five years ahead, showing Elphaba in exile and fighting for Animal rights as Oz turns more oppressive.

Cynthia Erivo reprises her role as Elphaba, the green-skinned witch with a powerful voice and unyielding spirit. Ariana Grande returns as Glinda, balancing glamor with growing doubts.

Jonathan Bailey plays Fiyero, the Winkie prince who evolves from carefree to committed rebel. Jeff Goldblum is the Wizard, all charm and control while Michelle Yeoh brings menace as Madame Morrible.

Ethan Slater as Boq and Marissa Bode as Nessarose round out key roles, with Colman Domingo voicing the Lion. The PG-rated film runs 2 hours and 17 minutes and opened to two hundred million domestically, topping the first film's hundred-million debut.

The movie tackles themes of power, loyalty and redemption. But the big question remains: Does Elphaba have a baby with Fiyero? No, she does not. Their story closes with a reunion and escape, focused on love and survival, not starting a family.

However in the book series The Wicked Years by Gregory Maguire, Elphaba and Fiyero have a son named Liir. Their time together is cut short by Fiyero's death and Elphaba is left pregnant and in a coma when she gives birth to their child without knowing it was hers for some time.

Wicked: For Good sees a sparking chemistry between Elphaba and Fiyero

Five years after Part One, Fiyero is now captain of the guard in the Emerald City. He’s supposed to be hunting Elphaba but he’s secretly helping her and the Animals. Glinda is the public face of Oz as Glinda the Good and is engaged to him. The engagement is political as it keeps the people happy and the Wizard in power.

Elphaba and Fiyero's romance drives much of the tension in Wicked: For Good. After the first film, Fiyero searches for Elphaba who is now branded the Wicked Witch. Guards capture him for aiding her, leaving him for dead in a field. In a raw moment Elphaba uses the Grimmerie to cast a spell, turning him into the Scarecrow—stuffed with hay but still alive.

This change tests their bond. Elphaba thinks the spell failed and fakes her death by melting under Dorothy's water bucket, using a trapdoor to vanish. Fiyero, in his new form, reveals himself and pulls her to safety. They share a duet, affirming their love and accepting his scarecrow state without regret.

The scene echoes the musical's emotional core, where Idina Menzel and Norbert Leo Butz first brought it to life in 2003. Chu adds visual flair, with Oz's decay contrasting their quiet connection. No hints of pregnancy appear; the focus stays on their immediate peril and relief.

Their path leads to "The Place Beyond Oz," a safe haven for outcasts like the Lion. It's a vague, hopeful endpoint, suggesting peace away from the Wizard's rule. Glinda, left behind, sings "For Good" in tribute, unaware that her friends survived.

Sticking close to the stage version, the film skips the book's son, Liir, keeping the ending clean and true to the musical's spirit. New songs like "Everyday More Wicked" heighten the drama with Erivo's vocals soaring alongside Yeoh's sharp tones.

Reviews mix praise for the cast's chemistry with notes on a less explosive finale than hoped. This child-free close fits the story's message that goodness and wickedness are choices and not bloodlines.

Fans can watch Wicked: For Good in theatres now via Universal Pictures. Streaming arrives on Peacock around March 2026.

