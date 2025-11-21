Is Sisu: Road to Revenge a sequel?

Image via Instagram/sisumovie

Jalmari Helander’s Sisu: Road to Revenge is a direct sequel to Sisu (2022). Bringing back Aatmi Korpi to reprise his role as a “former Finnish Army commando turned gold prospector,” the first part of the film was set in Lapland, Finland, in 1944, during the last days of World War II.

Regarding the sequel, Sisu (2022) has a satisfactory ending, and the second part serves as a continuation, introducing new enemies, rivals and plotlines for the protagonist. Helander, the director and writer of both films, has also proposed moving forward with Sisu 3, further expanding the Sisu franchise.

The director believes that Sisu: Road to Revenge “is a pretty beautiful ending to the story; however, he has some plans for its continuation. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Helander said,

“I have some ideas, so let’s see what happens. I also think that [Sisu: Road to Revenge] is a pretty beautiful ending to the story, but let’s see what happens.”

Sisu: Road to Revenge: How does it connect directly to Sisu (2022)?

The sequel maintains the original film’s over-the-top action. It picks up after World War II, in 1946, with Aatami Korpi as he returns to his old home in Soviet-occupied Karelia, which is filled with memories of his family. Tragically, Russian troops have killed his wife and children, leaving him with nothing but grief.

In the first part of the film, Aatmi discovers a huge gold deposit after months of digging, and he gathers the gold and starts traveling toward the nearest town to cash it in. However, to his surprise, the Nazis cross his path. A retreating Nazi platoon, led by the cruel SS officer Bruno Helldorf, spots him, and they realize he's carrying something valuable and decide to steal his gold. But what they don’t know is that Aatami is a legendary ex-soldier nicknamed “The Immortal,” known for surviving impossible yet deadly situations.

In Sisu (2022), Aatmi is hunted by the Nazis, but in Sisu: Road to Revenge (2025), he has new enemies to contend with. Red Army officer, Igor Draganov, is sent to finish what he started. Although he has killed his family, he has one major task remaining: to kill The Immortal (Aatmi Korpi). Both movies explore the concept of Sisu, an unshakable courage that remains even when all hope seems lost. The sequel picks up after the events of the first movie, which ends with Aatami surviving the Nazis and reclaiming his gold. In contrast to Sisu: Road to Revenge (2025), it begins after the war, showing what happens to Aatami next, now in 1946.

According to reports by ComingSoon, in Sisu: Road to Revenge, for the protagonist, “maybe trouble finds him again,” the director teased, hinting at a possible third part of the movie. Even though he called the sequel “a perfect conclusion,” he admitted that Aatami’s life could still face new problems in the future, and told MovieWeb that the sequel’s ending is both “an ending and a rebirth.”

The film is scheduled for release on November 21, 2025, in select theaters in the US and is available to stream on Apple TV.