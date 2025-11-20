Grammy-nominated singer Addison Rae arrives at LAX wearing an eye mask in viral airport moment

Addison Rae’s Eye Mask Airport Moment and Beach Photos Spark Online Buzz (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)

Addison Rae drew attention when she recently appeared at Los Angeles International Airport, wearing an eye mask, and heading to the curb. The singer and influencer recently toured LAX on Wednesday, having landed in Australia on a long flight. Photos of the Grammy nominee in the eye mask were captured when she left the terminal.

This sparked reactions on the Internet since the mask was similar to a well-known TV property, with some jokingly calling her appearance The Masked Singer.

It is not clear whether the mask was a travel accessory or a style statement because she was just coming back after a flight and had been on a yacht before staying overseas.

Two men were with Rae when she made an appearance at the airport. People who know her team members stated that one of them was in her management, and the two were spotted with her in Australia.

The fact that they were there implied that they were involved in their professional involvement, but not in personal speculation about her relationships.

Addison Rae’s Australia beach photos add to her growing public visibility

Rae also had extensive coverage on her recent visit to Australia, including the photos at the beach in the same way as the airport moment.

Her appearance had a black smock micro triangle bikini top embossed with petal-shaped appliqued trimming alongside tie bottoms.

Addison Rae via IG pic.twitter.com/Zt8aATtZie — JumpTrailers (@JumpTrailers) November 18, 2025

She made the outfit in a glossy pink flower hair clip, small hoop earrings, and a loosely styled ponytail. The scenery consisted of a cove with clear water, sandy beaches, and houses on the hills. The pictures went viral, with the fans commenting on them.

Rae’s recent appearances—both at the airport and along Australia’s shoreline—added to ongoing public interest in her evolving career, which spans social media, music, and entertainment ventures.