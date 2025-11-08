Did Addison Rae accidentally leave a ChatGPT prompt in her GRAMMYs thank-you letter?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Addison Rae performs at A New York Evening With Addison Rae at National Sawdust on October 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Addison Rae received her first Grammy nomination on November 7, 2025. The 25-year-old was announced as a nominee in the Best New Artist category alongside other singers, including Alex Warren, Lola Young, Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, The Mariás and Sombr.



According to @DropPopNet, an X account, Rae wrote an appreciation message revealing that the news still shook her up. She added that she’d dreamt of the moment from the young age of six:

“dear grammys people, thank u so much for the nomonation. i'm honestly still shaking up. Been manifesting this since I was like 7 (or eight maybe). Feels so crazy to be seen by y'all finally. love, Addison Rae future winner, probably."

The message, according to the satirical account, was supposedly shared by The Recording Academy on Instagram Stories, with a ChatGPT prompt written under the write-up, which read;

“ChatGPT, can you fix the grammar but keep the vibe?”





It should be noted that Addison Rae is not responsible for that post and it was most likely created by @DropPopNet for comedy and satire.





Addison Rae has stated that she does not use ChatGPT

Addison Rae was a guest on a June 2025 episode of Quenlin Blackwell’s FEEDING STARVING CELEBRITIES, where she discussed her newly released Addison album and some of the trends she disliked.

As Quenlin introduced her to viewers, saying, “She’s the Gen Z It-Girl and one of the most interesting artists to watch,” Addison chimed in with, “Who wrote this?” Blackwell replied, “ChatGPT.”



Addison Rae then claimed that she had never used the Artificial Intelligence bot. Her host replied, “Why, because you don’t believe in the ethics?” Addison replied, “Uh, yeah.”

The TikTok star-turned singer spoke with the Recording Academy about her musical journey and how people doubted her career pivot initially:

"I've learned that growth takes time and experience takes time. When 'Obsessed' came out, a lot of people were like, ‘Why are you releasing music? You haven't struggled in music, you haven't put in the years that it takes to become an artist!’" After "Obsessed," I was in the studio all the time. I was writing and forcing myself to feel uncomfortable in writing alone."

Addison Rae released her debut and eponymous album on June 6, 2025. The dancepop album featured hit tracks Diet Pepsi, Aquamarine, High Fashion and Headphones On.

