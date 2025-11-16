What happened to Eric Jerome Dickey? Details analyzed as his Friends and Lovers film releases

With Friends and Lovers now unfolding as a two-part Lifetime event, renewed attention has turned toward Eric Jerome Dickey himself, the bestselling author whose sharp, soulful stories helped define Black popular fiction for nearly three decades. Known for 29 books, millions of copies sold, and an intensely loyal fanbase, Dickey left an indelible imprint on contemporary storytelling.

As Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers brings his work back into the cultural spotlight, many are reflecting on who he was, what happened in his final years, and why his influence continues to resonate four years after his passing.

A detailed look at Eric Jerome Dickey’s life and final years

Before Eric Jerome Dickey became a literary powerhouse, he was a computer engineer and stand-up comic who stumbled into writing almost by accident. What followed was a career few authors ever achieve: 29 novels across romance, suspense, erotica, and contemporary fiction; more than 7 million copies sold; and a reputation as one of the defining Black storytellers of his era.

According to NBC News and multiple other sources, Dickey passed away on January 3, 2021, at the age of 59, after battling cancer, a diagnosis he kept private from most of the world. His final years were marked by resilience, humor, and the same generosity that defined his career. According to his publisher at Dutton:

“We lost a literary giant, and a great man,” said Linda Duggins, who remembered him as “one of the kindest and funniest brother literary rock stars… His smile arrived well before he walked into any room.”

Duggins also shared a story that captured who Dickey was behind the bestseller lists. After she broke her foot ahead of the National Book Club Conference, Dickey insisted on driving her personally around Atlanta.

“Most well-established authors are accustomed to car service and media escorts. But Eric assigned himself as my ‘driver’ for the duration of the conference. That was Eric,” she told NBC News.

His illness, which required a bone-marrow transplant in 2019, was something he rarely discussed publicly. Even as he lost weight and spent months hospitalized, he tried to keep spirits high, joking that he’d dropped “to my college weight.” Dickey’s impact extended far beyond his books. Fellow authors remembered him as a mentor who lifted newcomers into rooms they didn’t yet have access to. Travis Hunter credited Dickey with launching his entire career.

“Within five minutes of meeting him, I met some of the top agents in the industry,” Hunter said.

The support didn’t stop there, when Hunter struggled financially during a book negotiation, Dickey paid his bills. When Hunter later sent him a $6,000 repayment, Dickey mailed it back with a simple response:

“All good, bruh.”

Readers remembered him just as vividly. His charm, humor, and down-to-earth nature made him a favorite at book events, even as illness limited his ability to travel.

“Oh my God, he was a wizard with words,” said author Lisa Renee Johnson. “His characters were living, breathing people.”

What is Eric Jerome Dickey’s Friends and Lovers all about?

Now brought to screen as a two-part Lifetime event, Eric Jerome Dickey’s Friends and Lovers highlights why Dickey’s work has endured so powerfully. The adaptation stars Naturi Naughton, Kendrick Sampson, RonReaco Lee, and Simone Missick, bringing Dickey’s intertwined story of friendship, desire, loyalty, and self-discovery to a modern audience.

The film follows two best friends, Debra, a driven doctor, and Shelby, her free-spirited counterpart, whose lives intertwine with Leonard, a struggling comedian, and Tyrese, his loyal confidant. As romantic tensions grow and the four characters confront personal challenges, the story evolves into a reflection on love, chosen family, and resilience, themes that defined much of Dickey’s work.

Lifetime’s two-part film adaptation is directed by D’Angela Proctor and written by Aireka Muse. The film is produced by Angela White, with Michael Buttiglieri, Chet Fenster, and Proctor herself serving as executive producers. Ellen Goldwasser served as the editor, and Joshua Mosley composed the music for the film.

The second part of Eric Jerome Dickey’s Friends and Lovers will air on November 16, 2025, exclusively on Lifetime at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET.