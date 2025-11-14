"Wasn’t in the headspace to be with anyone": Miguel opens up about why he and Nazanin Mandi separated

Miguel Speaks on Separation from Nazanin Mandi and Reflects on Personal Growth (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

Miguel shed light on the factors contributing to his breakup with Nazanin Mandi, revealing specific details about the issues that led to the end of their long-term relationship. The singer discussed this topic on the latest Club Shay Shay episode, which stands out as one of the rare occasions he has talked about their separation since 2022.

During the interview, Miguel explained that he “wasn’t whole” at the time their relationship was struggling. He said,

“I’m not saying that I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I got all the answers now,’ but even being able to say and admit that I’m not whole. It completely changes the way that I approach things.”

He described his mindset during that period as heavily career-focused, noting, “wasn’t in the headspace to be with anyone,” and adding that he “didn’t know how to communicate that.”

Miguel acknowledged shortcomings in the way he approached the relationship with Mandi, saying there were “a lot of things that I did wrong.” Reflecting on the foundation of their partnership, he shared, “I didn’t just build the trust as just a friendship to protect that later on, the becoming a relationship, the way that I could have.”

Looking back, he said that honesty would have been his approach if he had a chance to begin again.

“I would have really said, ‘Hey, I’m actually not ready right now!’ But when you meet someone and you’re like, ‘Man, I really need something special here,’ I can see where everything happened,” he said.

"At 19, I wasn't in the head space to be with anyone and I didn't communicate that. There's a lot of things I did wrong. I didn't set it up properly. ... If I was to do it again, I would've really said, 'Hey, I'm actually not ready right now.'"



WATCH TO THE END TO SEE A LIVE… pic.twitter.com/J6IFPYkM9G — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) November 13, 2025

Miguel’s reflections after the separation and life developments

Miguel's full name, Miguel Jontel Pimentel, was mentioned in the interview as he discussed the personal lessons he learned through the process.

Despite the end of their marriage, Miguel emphasized that he and Mandi continue to maintain respect and care for one another. He said they still have “a tremendous amount of love” and are “working very hard to not make it about what it was.”

The singer also shared that he has entered a new chapter in his life, revealing in September that he welcomed a baby last year with his partner Margaret Zhang. He described the experience of creating his song “Always Time” from his album CAOS as part of his healing. He said,

“It allowed me to kind of look at myself and go, ‘You know, I made a lot of mistakes, man.’ I’m not perfect! Never been perfect. Never said I was perfect. And I’m a much more aware person now. And I hate that I had to learn it the hard way, but we must continue.”

Miguel concluded his thoughts by acknowledging Mandi’s character, saying,

“She’s an amazing person and deserves the best.”

Legal documents from October 2022 revealed that Mandi initiated the divorce process, citing irreconcilable differences. This legal action occurred eight months after the couple had a brief reunion in February 2022, following their earlier split in September 2021. Miguel and Mandi's relationship spanned 17 years, with them dating for ten years before they got engaged in 2016. They later tied the knot in November 2018 at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California.