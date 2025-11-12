Is Toy Story 5 about Jessie? Tim Allen reveals key details about the much-awaited sequel

Tim Allen (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️ofctimallen)

Toy Story 5 continues Pixar's iconic franchise, born in 1995 as the studio's debut feature. It is the first entirely computer-animated film to hit theatres. Co-created by John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton and Pete Docter, it follows the adventures of toys that come alive when humans aren't looking.

Directed and written by Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo, WALL-E) with co-director McKenna Harris, this fifth entry explores evolving playtime in a tech-saturated world. Lindsey Collins and Mark Nielsen helm production under Disney.

It is established that Toy Story 5 spotlights Jessie, as confirmed by Tim Allen in his early 2025 interviews. Last month, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he said,

“They reboot everything. It’s all about Jesse, which is really cool. She’s in trouble, and she needs help. We’re all over, so she has to gather everybody.”

On WIVB, Allen said,

“I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie. Tom [Hanks] and I do — Woody and I — do realign. And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears. I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more.”

The story reunites Woody and Buzz to aid the cowgirl amid "playtime meets screentime" chaos.

Toy Story 5 is set to release on June 19, 2026, seven years after the release of Toy Story 4. A teaser trailer was released on November 11, 2025, via Pixar's social media channels, showing Bonnie unboxing Lilypad, a frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee.

Hiding in the closet, Woody, Buzz, and Jessie exchange worried glances as the gadget chirps, "Hi, there—I’m Lilypad. Let’s play!" It hints at toys battling electronic obsession with flashes of action in electronics aisles and "Airplane Mode" mishaps.

What lies ahead for Jessie's Arc in Toy Story 5 :

Jessie, the resilient cowgirl voiced by Joan Cusack since her Toy Story 2 debut, takes the reins in this sequel. After inheriting Woody's sheriff role in Toy Story 4—leading Bonnie's toys post-Woody's departure, her arc now centres on vulnerability.

Allen's teasing paints her in "big trouble," needing the gang's rescue, tying into her history of abandonment by Emily. This personal stake elevates her from loyal ally to emotional core, exploring leadership under threat.

The teaser underscores her spotlight: Jessie peers anxiously at Lilypad's glow, symbolising traditional toys' fight for relevance. As Bonnie fixates on the tablet's games, Jessie's drive to protect playtime reignites old wounds—will tech erase her yodels and yarns?

Allen hinted that her plight weaves with Buzz's intrigue, possibly linking to rogue clones or gadget sabotage. Stanton's direction promises depth that honours the franchise without forcing nostalgia.

Pixar co-chief creative officer, Pete Docter, told The Hollywood Reporter-

“If you go back and look at Bambi — I’m picking an extreme that’s kind of intentionally slow because it is about nature and watching the changes seasons and things — I think films have definitely sped up. Even Toy Story one to Toy Story 4, the level of visual sophistication, including the pacing, we’re just trying to keep in touch with the rhythms of the world and it’s definitely faster. So I will say Toy Story 5, I think [writer and director] Andrew’s done a really great job of letting moments breathe in unexpected ways.”

Tom Hanks reprises Woody, the steadfast cowboy seeking reunion. Tim Allen's Buzz navigates clone chaos. Joan Cusack anchors as Jessie. Tony Hale returns as neurotic Forky; Blake Clark as Slinky Dog; Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl, succeeding Carl Weathers.

Newcomer Greta Lee voices Lilypad, the manipulative tablet disrupting dynamics. Conan O'Brien adds wit as Smarty Pants. Rumours persist for Annie Potts' Bo Peep cameo.

Toy Story 5 is scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2026.

Stay tuned for more such updates!