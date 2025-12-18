David Harbour involved in unusual bar incident in Encinitas

David Harbour attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actor David Harbour, best known for his role in Netflix’s Stranger Things, was involved in an unusual incident at a bar in Encinitas, California, over the weekend. The incident, which was captured on video and later described by eyewitnesses, has prompted online discussion after footage showed the actor taking a patron’s hat and running outside the establishment.

The event reportedly took place Saturday at Encinitas Ale House, a local gastropub. According to descriptions of the video, Harbour entered the bar and later ran outside holding a white cap. While doing so, he appeared to shout,

“C’mon, dude, f****** get me.” A man followed him shortly after, raising his hands and asking, “What the f*** did I do to you, dude?”

David Harbour Takes a Guy's Hat in Bizarre Bar Incident https://t.co/Ra4Pw1eQ79 pic.twitter.com/QydHoxsbvF — TMZ (@TMZ) December 18, 2025

Several other patrons exited the bar moments later, seemingly trying to make sense of what was happening. A woman’s voice could be heard saying, “Don’t get into a fight!” The situation reportedly did not escalate further. The man eventually returned inside with his hat, and no physical confrontation occurred.

David Harbour's Encinitas bar incident described by eyewitnesses

TMZ spoke with an eyewitness who was present at the bar. According to the witness, Harbour had earlier walked past the bar with a friend when the man wearing the hat approached to greet him. The witness said Harbour’s friend mentioned they were meeting some girls, after which Harbour reportedly said,

“No, let’s go to this guy’s house.”

The interaction was described as unusual, prompting the man to return inside the bar.

Shortly afterward, Harbour reportedly entered the bar, took the man’s hat and ran out. The eyewitness further claimed that Harbour spiked the hat on the ground, asked the group questions about the Iraq War, became emotional and then knelt down to pray.

Representatives for Harbour were contacted for comment, but no response had been provided at the time of reporting.

However, a source with direct knowledge told TMZ,

“David has always been honest about managing his bipolar disorder. Wouldn’t be surprised if that’s what he’s dealing with here after working non-stop all year and having his personal life under public scrutiny. That would be stressful for anyone but even more so for someone who is bipolar.”

Harbour has previously spoken publicly about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The incident comes after online rumors surfaced claiming there were issues between Harbour and his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown. Some reports said Brown had lodged a bullying and harassment complaint during the show’s final season. However, both executive producer Shawn Levy and Brown dismissed those allegations.

Brown spoke about the rumors during an interview with Deadline. She highlighted her connection with Harbour, explaining that they have a close bond. She mentioned how they represent a father-daughter relationship on the show and have collaborated for years.

So far, authorities have not announced any updates on the Encinitas incident. No charges or official complaints have been made public.