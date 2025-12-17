Shaquille O’Neal discusses plans to expand Shaq-A-Claus after 24 years

Draw assistant Shaquille O’Neal poses on the red carpet prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Shaquille O’Neal is marking another milestone year for his long-running holiday initiative, Shaq-A-Claus, while outlining plans to significantly expand the program in the future.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, the NBA Hall of Famer said his goal is to take the annual event nationwide, with hopes of eventually hosting a “Shaq-A-Thon” across all 50 states.

O’Neal joined Courtney and Babcock on TMZ Live from Georgia, where this year’s Shaq-A-Claus event provided hundreds of children with free toys and holiday experiences.

The 2025 event marked the 24th year of the initiative, which has become a signature part of O’Neal’s philanthropic efforts.

Despite the longevity of the program, O’Neal said he is focused on growing its reach. He explained his vision by saying, “I want to get 50 of my biggest friends, and they just take care of where they’re from.”

The idea would allow trusted partners and supporters to help manage events in their home states, expanding the program’s impact nationwide.

O’Neal also reflected on the motivation behind his continued involvement in charitable work.

“Some people call this giving — I call it doing what my mother started, and what she told me to do,” he said. “A lot of kids look up to me. I’m still kind of amazed that I haven’t played basketball in 50 years and kids still look up to me.” He added, “I’ve been fortunate enough because I listen to my parents. I get to live the American dream.”

How Shaquille O’Neal’s Shaq-A-Claus began and continues to expand through partnerships

In a previous TMZ Live interview, O’Neal explained that Shaq-A-Claus began in 1992 after someone close to him asked to borrow money to buy Christmas gifts for underprivileged children.

Moved by the request, O’Neal decided to personally deliver gifts, opening his bank account and using a moving truck to bring toys to children who otherwise had nothing under their trees.

This year’s Shaq-A-Claus event is expanding through a partnership with Zappos. The shoe retailer is covering shipping costs for donated toys through its website and will match toy donations made on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The collaboration is intended to increase both participation and the number of children reached.

Explaining why the program remains personal, O’Neal said:

“I know what it’s like to wake up and not get one, single toy on Christmas and I don’t want any child to have to go through that.”

According to the Shaq-A-Claus website:

“Since 1997, Shaq-a-Claus has provided tens of thousands of toys, clothing, meals and more to underprivileged youth across the country. Hosted annually, this program has assisted children in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, and New Jersey, among other places.”

As Shaq-A-Claus enters its 24th year, O’Neal continues to focus on expanding the initiative while maintaining its core mission of supporting children during the holiday season.