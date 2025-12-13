Debby Ryan welcomes baby girl with Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage)

Actress Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Felix Winter Dun. The birth announcement was shared by Ryan on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 13, alongside a personal video clip and the first public photos of the newborn.

In her post, Ryan included imagery from the birth experience, including a moment in a birthing tub and a photograph of Dun holding their child for the first time.

The announcement reflected on a transition in their family life and the circumstances surrounding Felix’s arrival.

“We sat under the full moon— the cold supermoon— reminiscing on our life as a family of two, and told the child I was harboring that we were ready to become three. By midday, Felix was born under christmas lights with snow outside our bedroom window, right into her father’s hands,” Ryan wrote in the caption.

Ryan described Dun as an “incredible teammate” and acknowledged the role of her birth team, as well as the women who supported her during pregnancy.

She also shared a detailed message about her daughter, referring to Felix by the nickname “lil moonbeam.”

“Her hair is made of silk and her breath smells like vanilla ice cream and every chirp, squeak and whimper is music and everytime I look away and look back, she’s gotten smaller somehow,” Ryan wrote. “I know too soon, I’ll look away and look back and she’ll be bigger and bigger still so for now I’d like to spend my days trapped under the immovable 8 pounds of Felix Winter Dun. I’ve been a lot of things but her home, a grow light, a portal to bring a new soul into the world— these are my greatest honors. Welcome to earth lil moonbeam. Love you forever.”

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun’s marriage and ongoing career milestones

Ryan and Dun were married on Dec. 31, 2019, following their engagement the previous year. The couple has maintained a relatively private personal life while remaining active in their respective careers.

Ryan is best known for her work on Disney Channel series Jessie (2011–2015) and The Suite Life on Deck (2008–2011). In 2024, she appeared in American Horror Stories and the film Turtles All the Way Down.

She is also set to appear in the celebrity thriller Famous alongside Zac Efron, Phoebe Dynevor, and Nicholas Braun, and will lead the upcoming sci-fi thriller Orion.

Meanwhile, Dun’s band Twenty One Pilots continues to see chart success. The group recently earned its 13th No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart with “City Walls,” their third chart-topper this year. Their latest album, Breach, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in September.