Who will Noah Centineo play in Street Fighter?

Noah Centineo as Ken Masters in Street Fighter (2026) (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Paramount Pictures)

Noah Centineo takes on the role of Ken Masters in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter reboot which is a high-stakes adaptation of Capcom's iconic fighting game series. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film co-developed with Capcom stars Centineo opposite Andrew Koji as Ryu, with principal photography wrapping in Australia this November after starting in August.

Set for a theatrical release on October 16, 2026 via Paramount Pictures in partnership with Legendary, the movie aims to capture the arcade thrill of the '90s original while updating the lore for modern audiences.

Created by a team blending video game authenticity and Hollywood muscle- Street Fighter marks Sakurai's feature directorial debut after helming episodes of Prime Video's Butterfly.

Writers Dalan Musson and the duo of Josh Rubin and Pat Brown draw from the game's global tournament battles, infusing real world cultural nods to the franchise's '90s heyday.

This reboot follows mixed results from prior adaptations like the 1994 Jean-Claude Van Damme flick positioning Centineo's Ken as a co-lead to honor the Ryu and Ken rivalry central to Street Fighter's DNA.

Street Fighter reboot: Noah Centineo as Ken Masters

Noah Centineo embodies Ken Masters, the blond-haired American heir and skilled martial artist who serves as Ryu's longtime rival and ally in the Street Fighter universe.

Known from rom-coms like To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Centineo bulked up for the part revealing a shredded physique with complete toned abs, bulging biceps and long blond locks, in a recent on-set selfie from Sydney.

Fans buzzed online, praising his commitment to the road brawler vibe- a nod to Ken's fiery Shoryuken moves and street-smart edge.

The plot unfolds in 1993, pulling estranged fighters Ryu and Ken back into the fray when Chun-Li recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament.

What starts as a brutal showcase of fists and fury hides a deeper conspiracy, pitting the duo against old foes and their shared history under master Gouken.

Centineo's Ken adds layers here- once inseparable training partners, their rift fuels tense reunions and high-octane clashes, blending personal demons with over-the-top action sequences true to the game's combo-driven combat.

This setup echoes Street Fighter's core appeal- rivalry turning to redemption, while grounding it in '90s nostalgia, from arcade cabinets to global fighter archetypes.

Who else is in the Street Fighter cast?

Beyond Centineo and Koji, expect Olivier Richters towering as Zangief, Vidyut Jammwal stretching as the yogic Dhalsim and Hirooki Goto portraying E. Honda, Mel Jarnson flipping as Cammy, Eric André scheming as villain Don Sauvage, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli and Andrew Schulz goofing as Dan Hibiki.

Others include Orville Peck clawing as Vega and Alexander Volkanovski punching as Joe. Even Kyle Mooney pops up as Marvin- rounding out the diverse roster.

Early set photos and casting reveals have sparked excitement, with Momoa's green skinned Blanka and Reigns' demonic Akuma drawing wrestling fans while 50 Cent's shaved head Balrog ties into hip-hop culture.

What is Street Fighter all about? Plot overview

In 1993, former training partners Ryu and Ken Masters went their separate ways after a falling-out years earlier. Ryu wanders the world seeking worthy opponents and inner peace while Ken, now a wealthy American playboy, has stepped away from serious fighting.

Interpol agent and undercover fighter Chun-Li (Callina Liang) tracks down both men with urgent news- the new “World Warrior Tournament” in Bangkok is actually a trap orchestrated by a revived Shadaloo.

The winners aren’t just getting fame, they’re being targeted for M. Bison’s (David Dastmalchian) psycho-power experiments that could turn elite fighters into living weapons.

Ryu and Ken reluctantly reunite, putting aside old grudges, to infiltrate the tournament alongside other legendary fighters.

As the story progresses and bodies hit the floor- they uncover a larger conspiracy that someone is trying to collect the world’s strongest warriors to build an unstoppable army.

The story builds to the classic Ryu vs. Ken showdown in the semifinals (forced by the organisers to break their brotherhood) followed by a united front against M. Bison and the true mastermind in the finals.

Expect tournament style one-on-one battles, special moves, 90s fashion and music and plenty of arcade style slow-motion finishers.

Where to watch Street Fighter

Street Fighter hits theatres nationwide on October 16, 2026 distributed by Paramount Pictures in standard and IMAX formats. No streaming details are available yet.

Stay tuned for more such updates!