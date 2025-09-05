Street Fighter live-action reboot set to release in October 2026, with full cast lineup announced

A lot has changed since Street Fighter II dominated the arcades in 1993, with flashing screens and its sounds giving it life in gaming history. Fast forward to today, Legendary Pictures and Capcom are preparing to bring that adrenaline to theatres again with a live-action Street Fighter reboot on October 16, 2026.
Directed by Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip), this third cinematic adaptation of the beloved fighting game franchise is currently filming in Australia. It will be distributed by Paramount Pictures through its partnership with Legendary.
With an amazing cast and a storyline that's solidly based in the game’s golden age, the film is aiming for a perfect hadoken. Legendary CEO Josh Grode told Variety-
"We are excited to bring Street Fighter's legendary characters to life with such a vibrant cast"
Set in 1993, the film taps the arcade peak of Street Fighter II. The official synopsis via Legendary Press release reads:
“Estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”
Celebrating the campiness of the 1994 movie or the blandness of the 2009 Legend of Chun-Li, Sakurai’s direction takes retro vibes—bright costumes, distinctive moves—and broad wit and poignancy.
Production started in August 2025, and the focus was on real fight choreography.
This reboot faces challenges to succeed in areas the previous adaptations failed in. It was originally slated for March 2026 with Danny and Michael Philippou but got delayed as they transitioned to for A24's Bring Her Back project.
Sakurai's humour is there alongside the influence of Capcom to help pay homage to the original materials. Paramount’s Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg in a statement to Deadline said-
"Street Fighter is the perfect start for our collaboration"
With recent game adaptations such as The Last of Us raising the bar, the film's mix of nostalgia and innovation, as seen in the character-select-screen-inspired posters, is already creating a hype all over the internet.
Fans can watch Street Fighter in theatres and IMAX on October 16, 2026, distributed by Paramount Pictures.
Stay tuned for more such updates!
TOPICS: Street Fighter