Mariah Carey's Christmas Special emerald and diamond necklace heads to auction with a $600k estimate

A notable piece of Mariah Carey’s jewelry collection is heading to auction this week, drawing attention from collectors and fans as the holiday season gets underway. The emerald and diamond necklace, worn by Carey during her Christmas Holiday Special, is set to be offered by Kruse GWS Auctions beginning December 13 at 10 AM PT.

The piece has been appraised at $595,000, with a mandatory minimum bid of $75,000.

The necklace, created from 18K gold, boasts an uninterrupted series of diamonds framing a loop pattern. At its center lie three emeralds from Colombia with a cumulative weight almost reaching 60 carats.

The feature would be matched with 55 carats of diamonds. Not surprisingly, given these large gemstones, it weighs less than a pound and stretches 16.5 inches.

According to the auction house, it passed from its previous owner, actress Connie Nielsen—who acted as Lucilla in Gladiator and who honored the Best Costuming Oscar with her presence at an award ceremony early this year—to its current owner.

Mariah Carey’s emerald necklace auction aligns with her dazzling Las Vegas holiday launch

The Mariah Carey’s emerald and diamond necklace appearance at auction coincides with Carey’s launch of Mariah Carey Christmastime in Las Vegas, a festive performance series that debuted with the singer wearing an entirely different suite of high jewelry.

Opening the show in a red sequined dress, Carey appeared in a Chopard necklace set with a central white diamond weighing over 12 carats and an additional 76 carats of diamonds.

The look was completed with chandelier earrings in white gold containing more than 26 carats of diamonds.

The performance included seasonal songs such as “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Joy to the World,” and “Silent Night,” as well as a selection of Carey’s well-known hits.

Carey's association with Chopard doesn’t end there. In 2022, Carey teamed up with the fashion house to launch a collection named Butterfly.

It apparently took inspiration from her 1997 album with the same name and included jewelry such as rings, earrings, bracelets, and an accent necklace featuring an oversized diamond shaped like a butterfly. According to Carey, it is “my favourite album that I’ve done.”

With her emerald and diamond necklace put up for auction and her return to holiday performances, Carey's impact on seasonal fashion and luxury jewelry continues.

As Kruse GWS Auctions begins opening bids on the piece, it promises to attract avid luxury jewelry collectors.