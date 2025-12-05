Justin Bieber wants to put everyone at Apple in "a rear naked choke hold" as he complains of this feature

Justin Bieber performs on day three of Sziget Festival 2022 on Óbudai-sziget Island on August 12, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Justin Bieber has publicly expressed his growing frustration with a long-standing iMessage design feature, directing his concerns toward Apple after repeatedly activating the dictation button by accident.

The singer took to Instagram to highlight how often he unintentionally hits the button—an issue he says interrupts his music and disrupts his messaging routine.

Bieber stated that the placement of the dictation control has become a significant irritation, writing, "If I hit this dictation button after sending a text and it beeps and stops my music one more time, I’m gonna find everyone at apple and put them in 'a rear naked choke hold.'"

He added that disabling dictation does not fully solve the problem, noting, "Even if I turn off dictation I somehow hit the voice note thing. The send button should not have multiple functions in the same spot."

The singer had previously posted about the same issue, explaining in an Instagram Story that the brief pause in his music each time he sends a message is a recurring annoyance.

"Honestly I'm sick of when I'm listening to music I send a text message and it stops the music for a split second. I know all of you have experienced this!" He appealed directly to the company, saying, "All I'm asking is please do an update @apple so that that little dictation button is removed so I can listen to music and text and not have issues."

Although Apple has introduced various updates, including iOS 26, none have specifically addressed the dictation button placement that Bieber has criticized.

Justin Bieber reacts to unexpected follower drop on X amid social media speculation

Recently, Justin Bieber’s anticipated milestone of reaching 100 million followers unexpectedly shifted when his follower count began to decline. While screenshots of the drop circulated widely online, the figures have not been independently verified.

The sudden change generated significant discussion and speculation among fan communities, as observers sought to understand the reasons behind the decrease.

The situation extended beyond Bieber, as other high-profile names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Rihanna were also reported to have lost followers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As discussions and theories spread, Bieber reacted with a brief but pointed response. He posted a sun-lit selfie on the platform while flipping the middle finger—a gesture that immediately sparked further online commentary.

The follower fluctuation and Bieber’s reaction continue to generate attention across social media as users monitor ongoing changes.