"Already hard enough to put yourself out there": Justin Bieber talks vulnerability and negative comments on Twitch

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Justin Bieber’s dive into Twitch has already become one of the year’s buzzed‑about celebrity streaming debuts. A few days ago, the pop star unveiled his channel to fans by going live for the first time and promising to stream every day from then on. The opening stream offered a backstage glimpse of his sprawling warehouse studio, complete with a production crew, a sign he’s taking the venture seriously.

Nevertheless, while the hype and fan interaction surged, Bieber confessed recently in a new stream that his newest digital venture brought an obstacle. In his debut week, on Twitch, the singer disclosed that a torrent of comments washed over him and a single vicious barb lodged itself in his memory. That episode prompted him to speak about the process of navigating online hostility while revealing more of his true self to his audience.

Justin Bieber opens up about the emotional toll of fame and how online hate often comes from people's own insecurities

In a Twitch stream, with a few friends, Justin Bieber took a breath to weigh the emotional strain that comes with being perpetually in the glare of fame. He pointed out that the bulk of the nastiness usually boils down to folks projecting their insecurities and unhappiness onto a public figure.

We can hear him saying:

"Ppl who just feel sh*tty about themselves project and then they write mean things..already hard enough to put urself out there.. you can have a million ppl say the nicest things & the one comment gets in there."

Even though countless fans can lift him with compliments, a single spiteful jab can instantly drown out the chorus of praise. Justin Bieber’s candid remarks peeled back a layer of fame, underscoring how hard it is to stay open and authentic under public judgment and a torrent of online criticism. His reflections struck a chord with fans, who praised him for confronting mental‑health and self‑worth issues in today’s era.

