What did Kate Middleton write during her recent London visit? Princess of Wales leaves personal message at cancer charity art installation

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England. Earlier this year, Bebe King (6), Elsie Dot Stancombe (7) and Alice da Silva Aguiar (9) died after a mass stabbing at a children's Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 in the Merseyside town of Southport.(Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton recently visited a charitable art installation close to her in London and left a touching message. The Princess of Wales made an unannounced visit to the Ever After Garden in London.

Princess Kate shared a montage of the moments from her visit to the art installation in a video shared via the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account on Saturday, December 13. The montage also captured the small handwritten note she left nestled in the grass, which reads:

"In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer."

Kate Middleton also wrote a heartfelt caption for the post, thanking everyone who contributed to the Ever After Garden. She said that the art installation "raises vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity." The Princess of Wales added that every flower, light and memory held together is "an illumination of shared love, remembrance and hope."

The Ever After Garden showcases over 30,000 glowing white roses and has reportedly raised over $1.6 million in funds for The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. Both the Prince and Princess of Wales became Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in January 2025.

The Trust and the charity also hold a special significance for the royal couple. Princess Kate reportedly received her cancer treatment at Chelsea's Royal Marsden Hospital following her cancer diagnosis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a message following the Bondi Beach terror attack

Kate Middleton and Prince William also shared their "deepest condolences" for the victims of the terror attack in Sydney, Australia. Two gunmen reportedly opened fire at Bondi Beach on December 14 and left at least 15 people dead, per CNN.

The Prince and Princess of Wales issued a statement following the tragic incident on Sunday, which they sent to "every Australian." Their statement reads:

"Our thoughts are with every Australian today following the attack at Bondi Beach. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and stand with the Jewish community in grief."

They also commended the bravery of the emergency responders, especially the two injured officers.

The shooting at Bondi Beach reportedly happened in front of hundreds of Jewish community members and Jewish Australians. They were reportedly celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. CNN reported that the suspected gunmen are father and son. The police reportedly shot the 50-year-old father following the incident.

The 24-year-old son is in a critical but stable condition at the hospital. Police officers have also reportedly secured and removed explosive devices found in a nearby vehicle.

Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and in January 2025, after months of cancer treatment, she said that she is in remission.