Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly to move into the new Windsor Forest Lodge with their children

The Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing to settle into Windsor Forest Lodge, marking a new chapter for their family.

Windsor Forest Lodge is a large historic home in Windsor Great Park that Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing to move their family into. The transfer is official, according to Kensington Palace, and it appears that the couple is seeking a more sedate, private residence for their kids. They have had difficult times and personal problems over the last few years, so this transition seems like a new beginning. Windsor Forest Lodge is being called their “forever home” because it’s not just another stop along the way, it’s meant to be where they can settle down for good. Their current home, Adelaide Cottage, was nice, but this new house gives them more space and a chance to turn the page. For Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the move is about growing up in a safe, steady place where their family can focus on being together.

New Windsor Forest Lodge move: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s fresh start with their children

Reports from Kensington Palace confirm that Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning to move into Windsor Forest Lodge with their children later this year, anticipating a long-term family base even after William’s eventual accession to the throne. Forest Lodge, a historic Georgian property in Windsor Great Park, is being described by insiders as the family’s “forever home” and marks a clear departure from royal tradition.

Forest Lodge has been around for a long time. It was first built in the 1770s and used to be called Holly Grove before the Crown Estate bought it in 1829. In 2001, the house went through a huge makeover that made it feel new again. Now it has eight bedrooms, a ballroom, and even a tennis court. Today, it’s worth millions of pounds, mixing old-fashioned charm with all the things a modern family would need. For Prince William and Kate, it’s the perfect place to give their family some extra space and privacy. Their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis- are a big part of why they’re moving.

Having a bigger, more tucked-away home will make it easier for them to grow up in a steady, normal environment. Reports highlight the couple’s intention to avoid live-in staff, continue school runs, and preserve a grounded family routine. The proximity to Lambrook School and Kate’s parents further supports a stable, family-oriented environment.

Despite its grandeur, Forest Lodge represents a more modest, modern vision of monarchy.

Unlike the expected move to headlines like Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, William and Kate are opting instead for a residence that reflects accessibility and groundedness. They will fund the renovation and move themselves, paying rent at market rates to the Crown Estate since there is no reliance on the Sovereign Grant for this transition.

Recent planning permissions permit modest internal and external alterations, such as new windows, floors, and ceilings, to make the home suitable for a modern family.

The move hasn’t been without controversy. Two neighbouring families, previously occupying Crown Estate-leased cottages close to Forest Lodge, were reportedly asked to leave for privacy reasons. Although tenants were surprised, they were reportedly offered comparable or better housing elsewhere on the estate.