RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 4: Prince William, Prince of Wales smiles as he rides in a boat during a tour of the Guapimirim mangrove area in Guanabara Bay, which is managed by the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), to learn about the restoration work taking place there, on day two of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards on November 4, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prince William is undertaking a number of engagements related to the environment in Rio De Janeiro ahead of his attendance at the fifth annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. (Photo by Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William appeared to honor his mother, Princess Diana during his royal tour of Brazil. On the day, in Rio de Janeiro, the 43‑year‑old heir made his way up to the Christ the Redeemer statue that crowns the city, echoing Diana's 1991 visit to the same landmark, alongside then‑Prince Charles.

According to PEOPLE, Kensington Palace said the moment was profoundly meaningful, for William observing that he was genuinely touched by the recollections locals still cherish about his mother's years, in Rio.

The visit turned into a reminder of the Princess's enduring global footprint with locals swapping stories of Diana's warmth and compassion from her 1991 tour. Palace aides said the stop at Christ the Redeemer felt like a pause, for the Prince, who often talks about extending his mother's humanitarian legacy through his own environmental and social initiatives.

The day laden with sentiment simultaneously cast a spotlight on the way William's presence on the world stage's, in flux, juggling an act of remembrance with an unrelenting drive to ignite climate action via the Earthshot Prize. His Brazilian detour, a cocktail of age‑old royal ceremony and forward‑thinking advocacy serves as a reminder that the Prince of Wales still threads his mother's influence through the fabric of his brand of public service and global engagement.

Prince William champions global climate action during his Brazil tour and Earthshot Prize ceremony

Prince William's visit to Brazil was highlighted by his meeting with the fifteen Earthshot Prize finalists before the evening's ceremony, where five winners will be celebrated for groundbreaking innovations in categories such, as Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air Revive Our Oceans Build a Waste‑Free World and Fix Our Climate.

Each grantee is set to receive a $1.3 million award to push their projects ahead after a twelve‑month program that supplied mentorship, legal assistance and worldwide exposure to speed up their impact. On his trip the Prince got his hands planting mangroves. Even joined a volleyball game, on Copacabana Beach and he was later linked virtually with Leonardo DiCaprio at the United, for Wildlife Summit, where the actor pressed world leaders to act decisively for the planet.

Echoing that call William pressed for a worldwide push to curb environmental crime and to lift up the frontline guardians of conservation. The glitter‑draped affair, where Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes and Brazilian football legend Cafú made appearances stood as another landmark, in William’s drive to showcase. Applaud cutting‑edge solutions, for a future.

