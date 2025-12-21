Christmas 2025 The North Face sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones

A general exterior view of The North Face outdoor clothing fashion retail store in Regent Street on January 09, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

The North Face Christmas 2025 collection highlights winter-ready apparel and accessories designed for comfort, insulation and everyday outdoor use. The selection includes cold-weather essentials for adults, children and even infants, with a focus on recycled materials and functional design. Below are seven notable items featured as part of The North Face Christmas 2025 offerings.

7 best holiday gifts from The North Face Christmas sale 2025

Here are holiday gifts from The North Face Christmas sale 2025.

Thermoball Slippers for Cold Weather

Thermoball slippers offer insulated padding similar to The North Face’s outerwear technology. Designed for indoor and light outdoor use, they provide warmth during colder months without requiring precise shoe sizing, making them a common winter staple.

Cabin Mountainscape Beanie

Available in Lunar Blue and Blue Flax colorways, the Cabin Mountainscape Beanie is designed for seasonal wear. According to the brand, “A celebration of the season, the Cabin Mountainscape Beanie gets you in the mood for colder weather while preparing you for it, too.” The beanie is intended for warmth while reflecting winter-themed styling.

Women’s Etip Recycled Gloves

The Women’s Etip Recycled Gloves are made with shell and palm fabric containing 93% recycled polyester. They feature four-way-stretch fleece and touchscreen compatibility. Available in sizes XS through XL, the brand notes they are “Featuring a women-specific fit and four-way stretch fabric,” making them suitable for running and hiking activities.

Cabin Ski Tuke and Scarf Set

This matching beanie and scarf set is constructed from recycled polyester fabric. The classic fit beanie is designed for comfort and coverage. As described by the official site, “The perfect cold-weather gift, the Cabin Ski Tuke and Scarf Set features our classic fit, redesigned beanie and matching scarf.”

Men’s Gordon Lyons Vest

The Men’s Gordon Lyons Vest is a regular-fit fleece layer made with recycled polyester in both the body fabric and lining. It includes a double-layer collar and a reverse-coil center front zipper. The brand describes it as “a heavyweight, sweater-knit fleece layer for super-soft coverage in cool-to-cold conditions.”

Baby THERMOBALL One-Piece

Designed for infants, the Baby THERMOBALL One-Piece features ripstop fabric and microfleece lining in the hood and upper body. The North Face states, “Even the youngest explorers can enjoy the benefits of our THERMOBALL insulation.” The item uses 100% recycled fabrics and updated quilting to reduce cold spots.

Borealis Sling

The Borealis Sling is a compact carry option with an external bungee-compression system for organization. It includes a zippered main compartment with space for a tablet or large phone, along with additional pockets. According to the brand, “The smaller cousin to the crowd-favorite Borealis backpack,” it is designed for carrying everyday essentials comfortably.

These seven items represent The North Face's Christmas 2025 range, emphasizing functional winter gear and accessories designed with durability and sustainability in mind.