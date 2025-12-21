Jake Paul spotted in public following jaw injury from Anthony Joshua bout

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during their ceremonial weigh-in ahead their fight as part of Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at The Fillmore Miami Beach on December 18, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

Jake Paul has been seen in public shortly after sustaining a serious jaw injury during his high-profile boxing match against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The influencer-turned-boxer appeared in Miami less than 24 hours after the bout, drawing attention due to the physical toll he revealed following the fight.

The boxing match, streamed globally on Netflix, took place in Miami and marked one of the biggest events of Paul’s professional boxing career.

Paul managed to compete through six rounds against Joshua before the fight was stopped in the sixth round after a powerful right hand ended the contest.

During the match, Paul was knocked down multiple times, including twice in the fifth round, before the final stoppage.

In the immediate aftermath, Paul disclosed that he believed he had suffered a broken jaw. Speaking after the fight, the 28-year-old said,

"I think my jaw is broken, by the way. It's definitely broke. But that was a nice little a whopping from one of the best to ever do it."** He later confirmed that he had gone to the hospital following the bout.

Despite the injury, Paul maintained a positive tone while addressing the outcome. He stated,

"I love this s*, but I'm going to come back and get a championship belt at some time. I'm feeling good, that was fun. I love this sport. I gave it my all, It's f*g crazy. I had a blast. I got my a beat, but that's what this sport is about. I'm going to come back and keep on winning."

The day after the fight, Paul was spotted attending a private after-party hosted by Celebrity Sports Entertainment at a mansion in Miami. Observers noted that he appeared composed while arriving at the event, greeting guests and posing for photographs. He was seen raising his fists for cameras, despite having reportedly broken his jaw in two places during the fight.

Paul kept conversation brief at the gathering, though his presence suggested he was mobile and active despite the recent injury. His brother, Logan Paul, also attended the invite-only event, where he filmed an episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast.

The party featured live art by celebrity illustrator Robert Prior, music provided by DJ E-V and Vic Latino, and appearances by multiple sponsors.

Jake Paul’s mother, Pam Stepnick, was also present and signed copies of her book,

“F** the Pauls: Written by Their Mother.”* The event included brand activations from companies such as Dog Haus Dogs, Casa Noosh, 1-800-Liquors, Betr Sportsbook, and Paul’s personal body-care brand, GetW.

Although Paul appeared unfazed publicly, the physical effects of the fight remained evident given the reported jaw fracture.

Even so, Paul later shared that he intends to continue boxing and has already expressed interest in future high-profile matchups, signaling that his focus remains on returning to the ring despite the injury.