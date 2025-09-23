How tall is Gervonta Davis? Jake Paul reportedly mocks Tank's height as he challenges him to a fight

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Jake Paul face off during Jake vs. Tank kickoff press conference at Palladium Times Square in New York, United States, on September 22, 2025. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Fighters Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul made a public appearance at a press conference together in anticipation of their November 14 fight. During the face-to-face encounter, Paul took a jibe at his opponent on the basis of his height, which is significantly shorter than his.

Gervonta Davis, who is also known as Tank, is 165 cm in height. Davis is 20cm shorter than his opponent, Jake Paul, whose height is 185cm, as per Nine.com.au.

Paul, who was asked how he is training for the upcoming fight, mocked Davis’ height and said,

“Just a lot of punching down, practicing, hitting below my knees and a lot of speed…I got the eight-year-olds in there.”

Davis was not one to back down though, and he challenged Paul and told him that he would beat his ass during the fight.

What else did Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul say about each other?

Although Jake Paul took a jibe at Gervonta Davis’s height, the wrester was still appreciative of his opponent. While speaking at the press conference, which was held at Palladium Theater in New York City, Paul, as per Fight Mag, said about Davis,

“I honestly respect him a lot as a fighter, as an entertainer. And he’s the only other biggest name in America, in terms of boxing, so it only makes sense to fight. It’s a challenge for me. It’s a step up in my career.”

At the same time, Davis reciprocated Paul’s appreciative words. During the encounter at the press conference Davis said,

“He is much stronger and much bigger.”

While Davis appreciated Paul’s stronger build, he did make reference to his own height which is significantly lesser than his opponent’s. Instead of taking it as a disadvantage, Davis argued that his own build will indeed aid him in defeating his opponent. According to Fight Mag, he said,

“I’m much quicker than him…we all know that it’s harder for taller fighters to fight a shorter one. He’s decent and he’s gonna hold up for a couple of rounds – but once it gets hot in there, you know how things play out.”

More details about the fight between Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul

According to a report by MMA Weekly, the weight discrepancy between the two fighters led to the match being shifted to Miami from Atlanta. As per MMA Weekly, officials in the state of Georgia refused to conduct the fight which was initially planned to be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

As result of the refusal on the part of boxing officials in the state of Georgia, the fight will now take place in Miami at the Kaseya Centre. According to Nine.com.au, Davis weighs 61.2 kg, while his opponent, Paul, weighs 114 kg.