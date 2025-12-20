Where to watch Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight online? Streaming options, start time, full card and more

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua fight (Image via X/@Netflix)

On December 19 2025, Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua finally faced off in the ring in one of the most anticipated boxing events of the year drawing a global audience as the heavyweight showdown took place live from the Kaseya Center in Miami.

For viewers who missed the live broadcast or want to experience the action again, the full Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight card remains available to rewatch on Netflix.

The on demand offering includes everything from the preliminary bouts and main event to key moments from fight week. The fight streams exclusively on Netflix as part of a standard subscription with no additional pay per view cost required.

After the live event concluded the full broadcast was made available on the platform shortly afterward. This ensures fans can revisit the high profile clash and the complete night of boxing action whenever they choose, all through Netflix’s streaming service.

Where to watch Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight

The Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight on December 19 2025 is streaming exclusively on Netflix, there is no traditional TV or pay per view channel showing it live. The entire event including prelims and main card is accessible through Netflix’s platform at no additional charge beyond your subscription and it can be watched on smart TVs, phones, tablets or computers.

You must have an active Netflix subscription to watch the program. In the US the current plans are:

Standard with ads — $7.99 per month

Standard (no ads) — $17.99 per month

Premium (4K + multiple screens) — $24.99 per month

Catch the Full card of the fight details

IT'S TIME FOR THE MAIN EVENT! #JakeJoshua STARTING NOW ON NETFLIX! pic.twitter.com/R0Ho79TdFq — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2025

Anthony Joshua defeated Jake Paul by sixth round knockout in their professional heavyweight bout Friday night in Miami delivering a dominant performance in a fight streamed live on Netflix.

The former two time heavyweight champion dropped Paul multiple times before stopping him, improving his record to 29-4 and rebounding from last year’s loss to Daniel Dubois. Paul who moved up from cruiserweight fell to 12-2 after a determined but outmatched effort. The bout marked Paul’s second live Netflix event in just over a year following his record-breaking win over Mike Tyson in November 2024.

The other fights on the card are listed as follows:

Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin

Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley

Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes

