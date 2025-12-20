Did Chris Tucker appear in photos from the Epstein files? Clip of comedian claiming Bill Clinton asked him to imitate him during Africa trip goes viral

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 10: Actor Chris Tucker attends the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Department of Justice released a portion of the Epstein Files after stating that they wouldn't release it completely at a time. The first lot included several popular faces, such as Bill Clinton, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Chris Tucker, and musicians Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson.

Amid obtaining Chris Tucker's photo in the documents, a particular clip of him has been going viral. In the clip, Tucker is seen saying that Bill Clinton allegedly asked him to imitate him during an Africa trip. According to reports, Tucker apparently went on a trip to Africa with Epstein, Kevin Spacey, and Bill Clinton back in September 2002. Tucker added that Clinton invited him on the trip.

"Bill Clinton. That was fun. We went to, like, three or four countries in Africa... we started getting bored. Sometimes we just started playing games. I started doing impressions of Bill Clinton, and he started liking it," said the comedian.

Chris Tucker then added,

"So I started doing the impressions, man. Everywhere we went, he wanted me to do them... We got to Nigeria. He wanted me to do it in front of the president of Nigeria. I was scared, too, about messing up and getting in jail."

The comedian reportedly spoke about the trip on the 2015 Netflix special. He even claimed that Clinton asked him to impersonate the 42nd US president. The clip of the comedian reportedly speaking about the same has now been going viral. Many netizens have further reacted to the clip. Some pointed out how the convicted sex offender was linked to so many popular names.

What are some of the other photos found in the portion of Epstein files that has recently been released?

As previously mentioned, a number of popular faces are seen in the recently released part of the Epstein files. However, according to the BBC, it has been noted that the photos did not imply any wrongdoing on their part. Bill Clinton was seen in many photographs of the documents.

In one photo, he was seen swimming in a pool, and in another one, he was seen seemingly relaxing in a hot tub. The BBC reported that the former president appeared to have been photographed with the sex offender several times during the period between the 1990s and early 2000s.

Meanwhile, Angel Ureña, Clinton's spokesperson, reacted on social media, saying that the photos were old. Ureña wrote,

"They can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be."

Along with Clinton, Trump has also been mentioned in the recently released part. According to the court documents, Epstein allegedly introduced Trump to a 14-year-old girl at the Mar-a-Lago resort. One photo captured Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lying across the laps of five individuals, whose faces have been blacked out. The photo also captured Ghislaine Maxwell standing in the back.

Mick Jagger was captured with Epstein in a photo with another individual whose face was redacted. In one photo, Chris Tucker posed with Maxwell with a redacted face in the back.

The Epstein files were set to be released by Friday, December 19. However, the Justice Department said that they would not release all at once, prompting Democratic lawmakers to call the move a breach of law.