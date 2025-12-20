When did Gisele Bündchen seperate from Tom Brady? Relationship timeline explored as model ties knot with Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady split up on October 28, 2022. They both submitted divorce papers, and a court ended their marriage on the same day by declaring it “irretrievably broken.”

Even after their split, reports suggested they kept a cooperative bond when it came to raising their children.

In November 2022, a source shared with PEOPLE that Brady and Bündchen remained focused on their kids. The insider mentioned,

“The kids love them both and can spend time with either parent anytime they want. There's no bitterness between them.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen relationship timeline

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundle separated in October 2022. This ended one of the most discussed relationships in the sporting and fashion industry.

They divorced after over 10 years of marriage and registered their divorce in a court on October 28, 2022.

Brady and Bündchen got married in 2009 after getting familiarized with each other through mutual friends. As time went on, they turned out to be one of the most renowned celebrity couples in the world.

They were able to balance both successful careers in their professions and nurture a family. The couple had two kids.

The two made significant milestones in their careers as they lived together. Brady achieved seven Super Bowl titles in his glorious NFL career.

However, at the same time, Bündchen was among the leading supermodels in the world whose face appeared on the covers of more than 1,200 magazines.

Issues arose as Brady continued to play football. In September 2022, one of the sources claimed that the situation became more strained as Brady chose to resume his career in the NFL despite declaring retirement.

“She doesn't hate that he's playing football, but she sure hates the way he handled the retirement and coming back,” the source said. “He knows that, and he's doing what he can do to smooth things over. He does know that this is his last season if he wants to stay married.”

By October 2022, their relationship had hit its breaking point. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, Bündchen was “done” trying to fix things.

The source also mentioned, “She doesn’t think her marriage can be fixed anymore.”

On October 28, 2022, Brady and Bündchen both filed for divorce. That same day, the court ended their marriage saying it was “broken.”

This marked the official conclusion of their time as a married couple.

A few months after finalizing the divorce, Brady took a huge step in his life. In February 2023 about three months post-split and after 23 seasons in the NFL, he shared the news of his second retirement from professional football.