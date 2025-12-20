From Kroger to Costco: Stores that will remain close on Christmas Day (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

As Christmas Day approaches, shoppers scrambling for last-minute meal essentials may find their options limited. Since it's a federal holiday, lots of grocery stores shut down completely or cut back hours, so there aren't as many spots to shop face-to-face. Below is a look at what big stores and groceries will likely be running or staying locked up on December 25th.

Major U.S. stores closed on Christmas, plan your shopping accordingly

As Christmas is knocking at the door, people everywhere in America are sorting out their shopping trips while checking when shops close, since lots of big stores won't open that day. National supermarkets and giant discount outlets like Kroger and Costco plan to halt sales so staff can enjoy the break. Even though some folks might rush for final buys, it's smart to know who stays shut during the holiday.

Here's exactly which locations will be dark on December 25th, plus key details worth noting before heading out.

1. Costco

Costco will be closed on Christmas Day.

2. Kroger

Kroger says every store shuts down on Christmas Day so workers can enjoy the holiday. Still, folks aren't left empty-handed - on Christmas Eve, stores stay open longer than usual but wrap up early at 5 p.m., even the gas pumps and pharmacy counters included.

3. Sam's Club

People doing quick holiday shopping need to think ahead - Sam's Club won't open on Christmas. Every store shuts down on December 25, just like it does every year. But they'll let folks in on Christmas Eve, though times are different than usual. Early entry goes to Plus members (9 a.m. to 6 p.m) at first. Regular members get access a bit later that day. Still, everything wraps up by early night.

4. Target

Target shoppers planning last-minute holiday runs will need to adjust their schedules this year. The major retail chain says every U.S. store will be closed on December 25th, sticking with its usual tradition. But there's still time to grab what you need - stores stay open on Christmas Eve. Hours shift earlier, though, opening at 7 a.m. and closing by 8 p.m., depending on your locality.

5. Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's will be closed on Christmas Day!

6. Walmart

Walmart will be closed on December 25.

7. Family Fare

Holiday shoppers ought to shift plans as December 25 nears. Since Christmas Eve lands in the middle of the week, SpartanNash says all company-owned stores will shut early that day - by 7 p.m. - then stay closed through Christmas. That means knowing ahead of time which spots are running, so no one shows up empty-handed. Get what you need sooner rather than later if it's urgent.