Is the photo of Trump eating spaghetti in front of King Charles real or fake? Viral image debunked

Donald Trump has not responded to the viral image

Donald Trump is trending on social media due to a viral picture. The snap shows the President of the United States having spaghetti while King Charles III is giving a speech beside him. The picture was reportedly captured at the Windsor Castle State Banquet.

However, the photo has been confirmed to be fake, as stated by Lead Stories on September 19, 2025.

The clips recorded during King Charles’s speech have disclosed that no one was served anything at that particular time.

The picture of Donald Trump that is creating headlines was seemingly taken from a news coverage of the King’s speech.

A note was also added below a post including the snap, shared by @Babygravy9 on X, and it says:

“The picture of Trump with a mouthful of spaghetti has been digitally edited.”

While Trump has not addressed anything about the viral photo from his side until now, BBC News listed the items that were served during the state banquet in a separate report.

Although the menu had multiple items, spaghetti was not included in it.

Notably, netizens shared different reactions on X, with a user calling it a “masterpiece” alongside another claiming that it was the best way of representing America.

“It’s a masterpiece. Sausage-fingered putative royal, his soft middle protruding, pasty jowels hanging, gazing at the ravenous Alpha, bathed in glow, knowing not to interrupt the meal”, @WileECitizen wrote . “I wouldn’t expect anyone else to represent America any other way than this”, @jejschultz commented.

On the other hand, some users clarified that the picture was created through AI and it was not real.

“That’s not real! They would never serve pasta”, @corpheart1 stated . “AI altered. Check the menu, it’s online”, @trickie_woo said on X .

Donald Trump speaks up on his experience of visiting Windsor Castle

According to BBC News, around 160 guests were a part of the state banquet. Donald Trump was sitting at the centre of the dining table between King Charles and the Princess of Wales, Catherine.

Trump was also accompanied by his wife, Melania.

Notably, Donald Trump spoke to the guests who attended the state banquet, saying that it was one of the highest honors of his life and that he has a lot of respect for everyone and the country, as per CBS News.

He even praised King Charles for how he raised his son, Prince William.

Trump additionally referred to the bond between the UK and the US by saying:

“We’re joined by history and fate, by love and language and by transcendent ties of culture, tradition, ancestry and destiny.”

Other personalities who attended the state banquet included Apple head Tim Cook, US ambassador Warren Stephens, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, and many others.