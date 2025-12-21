“Steve comes in his Scoop Ahoy costume”: Reddit jokes highlight just how wild the Stranger Things finale predictions have gone

Stranger Things 5 (Image via X/@Stranger_Things)

As Stranger Things prepares to close the door on Hawkins for good, fans are filling the gap between episodes with humor, imagination and a healthy dose of nostalgia. One Reddit user recently sparked conversation by sharing a tongue-in-cheek prediction for how the Netflix hit might end:

"Steve comes in his Scoop Ahoy costume."

They envisioned Steve Harrington making a dramatic entrance in his iconic Scoop Ahoy uniform, declaring, “It’s babysitting time,” before effortlessly putting everyone—including the villains—in their place.

The playful scenario leans into Steve’s long-running evolution from high school jock to the group’s fiercely loyal protector and unofficial babysitter - a role that has endeared him to fans over multiple seasons.

The post quickly gained traction and inspired equally amusing responses. One commenter joked that they now picture Vecna sitting in the backseat sulking like a scolded child after being defeated. While clearly not a serious theory, the exchange highlights how deeply audiences have connected with the characters and the tone of the series.

As the final season approaches, moments like these show that even amid high stakes and looming danger, Stranger Things fandom continues to celebrate the show’s humor, heart and beloved characters—especially babysitter extraordinaire Steve Harrington.

What is seen in the new Stranger Things volume 2 teaser?

The new Volume 2 teaser trailer opens with Will telling his mother Joyce that they have failed and never stood a chance, a line that sounds more like a question than a statement to which Joyce firmly responds that the fight is far from over.

As the preview continues, it becomes clear that the group will uncover disturbing new truths about the Upside Down, with a horrified Dustin admitting that everything they believed about it has been completely wrong.

Despite the grim revelations, the sense of resolve remains strong as Dustin and Steve later make a heartfelt pact, promising that if one of them dies, the other will too. Meanwhile, Eleven urges the newly relocated Eight to join her in the fight against Vecna, pleading with her to help track him down and kill him.

The trailer also features appearances by Vecna in both his human and monstrous forms along with sightings of Demogorgons. Viewers also catch brief but intriguing glimpses of Max and Holly who appear to leave their cave and step through a mysterious floating doorway in the middle of a pasture. With their destination still unknown, this hints at new dangers and discoveries ahead.

When will Stranger Things volumes 2 and 3 release?

just a casual couple days in hawkins, indiana pic.twitter.com/Me9yF1QacC — sƃuᴉɥʇ ɹǝƃuɐɹʇs (@Stranger_Things) December 19, 2025

Stranger Things Season 5 is being released in three volumes on Netflix. After Volume 1 with the first four episodes premiered on November 26 2025, Volume 2, which includes three episodes, is set to release on December 25 2025 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET. The season and series then concludes with Volume 3 arriving on December 31 2025 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET.

How to watch Stranger Things

in hindsight....they should've seen this coming pic.twitter.com/gXD3DTNesT — sƃuᴉɥʇ ɹǝƃuɐɹʇs (@Stranger_Things) December 11, 2025

To watch Stranger Things Season 5 in the United States, viewers must stream it on Netflix. They need an active Netflix subscription to access all volumes of Season 5 when they release and to binge episodes on demand once they’re available.

Netflix’s subscription plans in the US include:

Standard with Ads — $7.99/month

— $7.99/month Standard (no ads) — $17.99/month

— $17.99/month Premium (4K + multiple screens) — $24.99/month

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of entertainment.