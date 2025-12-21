Where was 'Is This Thing On?' filmed? All filming locations revealed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Bradley Cooper, Andra Day, Laura Dern and Will Arnett attend the screening of "Is This Thing On?" at DGA Theater on December 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Directed by Bradley Cooper, Is This Thing On? released in the United States on December 19, 2025, and before that, premiered at the New York Film Festival as the “closing film” on October 10. Starring Will Arnett as Alex Novak, the film focuses on personal realization and self-discovery. Alex slowly learns about his relationships and life through small, real moments and meaningful conversations.

After being separated from his long-time partner, Tess Novak, played by Laura Dern, Alex finds himself stuck, alone, confused, and unsure about who he is anymore. With no purpose in his life after Tess is gone, Alex randomly chose to opt for an open-mic. With no backstory of being a comedian in his life, he steps up awkwardly and nervously onstage and starts performing at comedy clubs across New York City. Even though he had his failed, embarrassing moments while doing stand-up comedy at first, after a while, he began to master the art.

He slowly begins to open up about his life, his failed marriage, his fears, and his loneliness. Comedy becomes a way for him to speak honestly for the first time. The official synopsis of Is This Thing On? reads,

“As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Will Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Laura Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family — forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form.”

New York was the main filming spot for ‘Is This Thing On?’

Since the main character hops onto various small comedy clubs for his comedy gigs, New York’s nightlife has been the main backdrop for the film’s various scenes. Instead of using studio sets, the producers chose real-life locations in New York City. The film features actual streets, comedy clubs, and popular public places. Since the main character’s work is closely connected to these spaces, the creators used real locations and real interiors to reflect his natural emotions and everyday life.

Filming started in January 2025 and was completed in April 2025. One of NYC’s go-to comedy clubs is Comedy Cellar, located in Greenwich Village at 117 MacDougal Street, Manhattan, where the film was shot. The makers used the Comedy Cellar and the Olive Tree Café above it for Alex’s open-mic scenes. The interiors were kept the same as the real performance space at the club. The Olive Tree Café is known as a hangout spot for comedians after they finish their performances, and that’s exactly what Alex is shown doing. This helps the film show the real lifestyle of open-mic performers in New York.

According to reports by 4Filming, another location is The Grand Central Terminal, a railway station in mid-town Manhattan, and its main concourse is also featured in a few scenes of Is This Thing On? Along with comedy clubs, another filming spot where Alex performs his stand-up is St. Luke’s School at 487 Hudson Street in New York City. The school’s auditorium is used as a main location for his lively performance in front of the kids.

To depict the subplot where his family life falls apart, the film uses a house located away from Manhattan at 1,057 Rushmore Avenue in Mamaroneck. The exterior street scenes were filmed in the quiet West Village in Manhattan, where Alex’s personal life and family neighborhood scenes were filmed.