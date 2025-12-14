Brielle Bird GoFundMe raises over $16,000 for family of 9-year-old social media star who died following cancer battle

Brielle Bird, 9, passes away after longstanding cancer battle (Image via Instagram/@briestrongerthancancer)

Brielle Bird, a 9-year-old known for her public battle with cancer, passed away on Thursday, December 11, her family announced on Friday. Many have sent their condolences after the death of the social media star, while her GoFundMe campaign has continued to receive donations.

Kristen Mills of Malad City, Idaho, launched the fundraiser in January 2024 on behalf of Kendra Bird. The page aimed at supporting Brielle’s family after her cancer returned. Mills shared:

“After being in remission for almost a year and a half, the cancer has returned and has been so heart shattering for the whole family in multiple capacities. Ever since day one Brielle has been a fighter and she will continue to be! Hope will never cease for the Bird family!”

Launched with an initial goal of $10,000, the campaign has raised over $16,000 with more than 264 donations, as of this writing. In addition to a GoFundMe page, a SupportNow fundraiser has also raised more than $63,000 for the Bird family, with 542 donations.

Brielle Bird, better known as Brie, was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2020, when she was 4 years old. Her mother and family documented her cancer battle, including her diagnosis, treatments, hospitalization, remission, and more on her Instagram handle @briestrongerthancancer, which gained over a million followers.

Brie went into remission in 2022, but the cancer returned in January 2024. The Bird family continued to post about their daughter’s inspiring battle on social media, garnering immense support from the netizens.

In August, Ariana Grande surprised the 9-year-old with various gifts, including many Wicked goodies. Brielle Bird unboxed the surprise package from her favorite celebrity and said on camera:

“Thank you so, so, so, so much, Ariana Grande. I love everything in the package that you got, especially the Squishmallows and everything else.”

The heartwarming video concluded with Grande’s special message to Brie in which she described her as the “most amazing, most inspiring little light beam in this universe.”

Tributes pour in after Brielle Bird passes away following her longstanding cancer battle

The nine-year-old social media star’s family announced her passing on Instagram, in an emotional post on Friday, December 13. The Bird family called Brie a “miracle,” and wrote:

“Your purpose on earth was fulfilled, and it was the most sacred privilege to escort you home. You brought people to Christ, you showed the world that God is good, and your light shined to all corners of the earth. We love you for eternity!”

The statement continues:

“We will look for you in all the details, especially the dragonfly’s. We will never stop sharing your story. Please come visit us often. Your bedroom door is always open, and we’ll leave the playroom light on.”

Brielle Bird’s family hailed her as an inspiration, an emotion many others shared. The Celebrity Big Brother star JoJo Siwa commented under the Instagram post:

“Sweetest baby. Sending so so much love to all of you. You gave her the best life🤍 Heaven gained a beautiful little girl❤️‍🩹”

The Full House star, Candace Cameron Bure, also paid tribute to Brie, as she wrote:

“We love you all. What an incredible family you are. Brielle left a legacy on earth and now she dances in heaven. Thank you for sharing her life with us 🙏❤️❤️❤️🕊️. You have our prayers.”

The Baldwins star Hilaria Thomas Baldwin also wrote, “We love you,” while celebrity chef Penny Davidi penned a heartbreaking comment:

“My heart is broken for you all. I share your pain as I just lost my daughter five months ago if you ever need to scream and cry or just sit in silence, I’m here to do it with you”

Tia Stokes, an internet personality and cancer survivor, commented:

“She’s dancing 😭🕊️❤️ I love you family”

Ryan Wolf, an Emmy-winning Fox San Antonio news anchor, also posted a tribute on Facebook and encouraged readers to donate to the Bird Family’s GoFundMe.