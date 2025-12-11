Joshua Threatt GoFundMe raises $3000 as community rallies around Detroit man going viral for escorting 6-year-old girl walking alone in cold to school

Joshua Threatt recently went viral for escorting a 6-year-old girl walking alone in cold to her school (Image via Facebook/Joshua Threatt)

Joshua Threatt, a Detroit native, has received immense community support on GoFundMe. His campaign has raised over $3,000 within two days of its launch, as netizens have rallied behind him after one of his videos went viral. As of this writing, the page has raised $3,782 and is nearing its $4,500 goal.

In a heartwarming clip, Joshua Threatt walked a six-year-old girl to school after he spotted her walking alone. During a Facebook live session, the Michigan man revealed that the kid didn’t have any hat or gloves on, despite the cold outside. Threatt walked with the little girl over 10 blocks alone to reach the Thirkell Elementary School.

After many advised him, Joshua set up a GoFundMe campaign to send gifts to the kids, including the girl in the video. He wrote:

“Anything is a blessings..! Never intended on making one of these accounts never but soooo many people are telling me make one so here we go.”

Joshua Threatt added:

“Bless me and I WILL SHARE MY BLESSINGSIM NOT MAKING THIS ACCOUNT FOR THE LITTLE GIRL BECAUSE I PHYSICALLY CANNOT GET THE FUNDS TO HER MYSELF!”

Joshua mentioned talking to the little girl’s mother and later shared his Amazon wishlist for the gifts. Speaking to CBS News, the man revealed:

“I'm getting thank yous from around the world. When I went live, it was people tuning in from everywhere. Texas, Los Angeles, Nebraska, Idaho.”

Joshua Threatt went live on Facebook when he spotted a little girl walking alone to her school

The original video was published on Facebook on Monday, December 8, when Threatt saw a kid pass by his residence. He mentioned calling the police before he decided to escort the little girl himself. Joshua Threatt said:

“I found this little girl walking past my crib, man, by herself, cold, man. Whose f***king daughter is this, bro?”

He expressed his concern over the child’s safety. Threatt mentioned that he was relieved he had seen her, fearing someone might’ve picked her up if he hadn’t noticed her.

“She’s out here walking by herself. […] How old is you? Six?”

He described the situation as “crazy” and remarked that some people don’t need kids. Joshua Threatt continued:

“I didn’t wanna put her in my car. […] She’s talking about she’s walking to the school. So, I’m about to walk with her to make sure she got to that school.“

He criticised the little girl’s parents and added:

“Whose damn daughter is this, bro? I need y’all motherf***king a** beat, I tell you that. Whoever daughter is this, y’all let your daughter walk out here with no f***king hat, no shoes.“

During his Facebook live session, Joshua Threatt expressed his anger over the little girl’s parents. He also bashed other people for not caring. Threatt dropped the girl off at school and even broke down in tears while speaking to her teacher. He said:

“She’s probably scared, because she’s was walking for more than 10 blocks.”

As Joshua walked away alone, he recalled everything again on camera. He did multiple live broadcasts following the incident and expressed his wish to help the child.

The original video has garnered over 8.3 million views on Facebook, with thousands of comments commending Joshua Threatt.