Fitness influencer Alessandro Antonicelli GoFundMe donations surge, raise over €241,000 as over 12,000 fans donate to fundraiser following death

Alessandro Antonicelli did not return home after being hospitalized for the last time (Representative image via Getty)

Following Alessandro Antonicelli’s death last week on Thursday, December 4, his GoFundMe page has accumulated a lot of funds from over 12,000 fans. The donations are aimed to help a new project called “Fu** Cancer”, taken from a slogan which was created by the fitness influencer while battling the disease.

The fundraiser description says that the online personality was suffering from a rare bone cancer called chondroblastic osteosarcoma. The site mentioned that Antonicelli was an inspiration as he displayed his strength and desire to live for a long time.

The page referred to Alessandro Antonicelli’s Instagram handle, @pettor_ale, opening up on how he developed the concept of the project to fight against the health problem.

“The idea came to him when he lost his hair and eyebrows to chemotherapy. At first, he wore it out of shame, but then that cap became his trademark, almost a part of him. It helped him feel a little more “Ale” and little less “cancer.” Now his hope is that he can do the same for someone else,” the description reads.

The GoFundMe mentioned that the funds would be received by the Milan-based National Cancer Institute to assist them in finding a treatment for the disease and continuing their research for the same.

“The only portion not earmarked for donations is the commission retained by GoFundMe for each donation (2.9% of the amount + €0.25 fixed processing fee per donation). Donating on GoFundMe does not include a hat; it is a voluntary donation,” the page said.

As of this writing, the fundraiser has collected more than €241,000 so far, while it aims to raise €300,000.

Alessandro Antonicelli’s GoFundMe elaborates on his cancer battle: Death announcement and more explained

The famous content creator’s demise was initially revealed through his official social media handle. The statement mentioned that his Fu** Cancer project will continue using the same energy with which Antonicelli originally started it. The latest fundraiser revealed Alessandro’s health battle, which started around three years ago with an “aggressive tumor.”

The page says that he had to undergo surgery and multiple rounds of chemotherapy. The entire process led to the loss of a portion of his quadriceps muscle along with the femur, knee, and hip joints. While Alessandro Antonicelli underwent a femur prosthesis, leading to the reconstruction of his leg, two metastases were discovered last year.

“During that time, Alessandro chose to move to Milan to pursue his dream of studying Food Sciences and Human Nutrition and continued treatment at the National Cancer Institute in Milan, where he began a course of radiotherapy that, unfortunately, proved ineffective. With the appearance of new metastases, his treatment continued with various types of chemotherapy and a molecularly targeted therapy,” the page says.

One of the metastases was still active in July this year, and the situation eventually took a worse turn. Alessandro Antonicelli was hospitalized around three months ago when he started having a lot of pain in the spinal cord. The pain did not stop, with Antonicelli having trouble taking some steps in November 2025.

Moreover, he could not return home at one point when he was taken to the hospital for another time. The fundraiser also said:

“Ale is gone, but his example remains. He showed us what it means to hold on to life, even when it hurts. And his words will continue to speak to us: “Life is always worth living.””

The page revealed that Antonicelli met Arnold Schwarzenegger in March this year and later took the third spot in the national Paralympic weightlifting competition. Around a month after his first hospitalization, Alessandro also went to Japan. Notably, he kept in touch with everyone through Instagram over the years, where he built a fan base of more than 190,000 followers.