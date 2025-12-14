Was Angry Grandma arrested? TikTok star theft arrest video goes viral

Angry Grandma's accounts recently shared an arrest video across different platforms (Image via Facebook/Angry Grandma)

A recent short clip shared on Angry Grandma’s official accounts suggests that the well-known TikToker and YouTuber was recently arrested.

The content creator, known for uploading prank videos with her grandson Jake, is seen in the back seat of a vehicle in the latest video.

Angry Grandma is seen wearing a Santa Claus costume, while the video implies that she was taken into custody for theft.

A screenshot of police records also states that the 81-year-old is also charged with "breaking and entering."

An Instagram user, @mickleycheryl, commented under the clip to confirm whether it was a joke, as they wrote:

“PLEEEESE TEL ME THIS IS NOT REAL!! WE NEED OUR-ANGRY GRANDMA. I have cancer, but I never laughed so hard in my life. Please free her!! My happy savior in life. Laughter frees the soul!!!!! Better not be real!!!!!!! 😡”

Another user, @henrydawson772, confirmed that it was indeed a joke and the TikTok star was not actually arrested. The viral recording indicates that the video was shot on September 6, 2023.

The booking date on the police records is December 25, 2023. Neither the viral video nor the official records hint at Angry Grandma’s recent detention.

Like other clips on the content creator’s official accounts, the arrest video also appears to be a prank.

Internet users react as the Angry Grandma account shares the video of the arrest as a joke

The recent clip, which appeared on the TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook handles of the content creator, went viral across these platforms.

The post also calls for the Angry Grandma’s release and several comments on each platform.

“They picked her up from her warrant from 2023? Who snitched?🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨,” a user jokingly commented on Instagram.

“What the bond we need Grandma free,” another user added.

“She like this aint nothing new to her,” one user wrote, highlighting her past prank videos.

“That granny sitting all chill. That definitely is not angry granny❤️,” another one pointed out.

A user played into the joke and wrote:

“It was bound to happen sooner or later, just a matter of time. The long arm of the law will catch up to you.”

Another user said:

“What did she steal? Besides our hearts?!”

It is not the first time Angry Grandma’s channel and other accounts have posted about her detention. The content creator and her grandson have joked about her arrest in various past videos.

In September 2019, the duo made a 21-minute-long skit joking about Angry Grandma’s arrest.

The YouTubers have posted similar pranks multiple times, in short clips and elaborate videos, where the 81-year-old is either being taken into custody or cops have been called on her.