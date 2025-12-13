What happened at Brown University? Everything we know so far as 2 killed in campus shooting

Brown University, Rhode Island, USA, circa 1960. (Photo by Harvey Meston/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

A shooting at Brown University on Saturday left two people dead and nine others injured, prompting a large-scale police response and hours of uncertainty across Providence. Authorities say the gunman fled the scene and had not been identified as of late Saturday night.

Hundreds of police officers searched streets surrounding the Brown University campus, using flashlights to check parked vehicles and nearby areas.

Officials confirmed that surveillance footage showing the suspect leaving the scene would be released, though the individual’s face is not visible in the video.

“If anybody should recognize this person in any way — seen him earlier, recognize his gait — obviously, we want to know about that,” said Deputy Chief Timothy O’Hara of the Providence Police Department.

Brown University Campus shooting disrupts providence during final exam review session

The shooting took place in a school's academic hall during a planned final exam review study, causing fear among the students and occupants.

A vast number of students who were in the dormitories took refuge in businesses within their areas. Some parts of Providence were silent, with residents staying inside as the police conducted the search.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said officials later identified a ninth injured person who was hurt by “fragments,” in addition to eight victims who were shot and hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities did not immediately clarify how many of the victims were Brown University students.

As Professor Rachel Friedberg reported, the incident occurred during a review session of a course in Principles of Economics. The classroom was on the first floor of the Barus and Holley building of engineering and physics.

According to the law enforcement officials, the shooter left the building on the Hope Street side after the attack.

The incident caused significant disruption across Providence. Numerous restaurants and businesses, including the downtown mall, closed early.

While public concern spread throughout the city, Mayor Smiley emphasized that restrictions were limited in scope.

“We have no reason to believe that there is any particular threat beyond the campus area,” Smiley said, noting that the shelter-in-place order applied only to Brown University and the surrounding neighborhood.

University alerts sent during the unfolding situation added to the confusion. Officials initially informed students and faculty that a suspect had been taken into custody, then retracted that statement.

Later, an alert reported additional gunfire near Governor Street, which was also later deemed incorrect.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information related to the Brown University shooting, the unidentified gunman, or movements near campus to contact Providence police.