Alix Earle breaks silence on Braxton Berrios split, reveals long-distance struggles

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle arrive at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

Alix Earle has broken her silence in response to her split with NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The TikTok star and podcast host shared her feelings in a tearful video shared on December 13, ending weeks of speculation about the state of their romance.

“Braxton and I are no longer together,” Earle told her followers, noting that the couple had been dealing with long distance for a large part of the year. Physical distance, and increasingly different personal priorities, eventually became hard to maintain, Earle said.

"We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t got to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me," she said in a TikTok video.

JUST IN: Alix Earle Breaks Silence in Tearful Instagram Video on Breakup With NFL Miami Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios pic.twitter.com/APsQw1Cr4A — MAGAgeddon (@MAGAgeddon) December 14, 2025

Though she flew back and forth to Los Angeles for long stretches, including while casting on Dancing With the Stars, Berrios was never able to fully escape his NFL obligations, first in Florida and more recently with the Houston Texans.

"I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place. A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now... I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs... I want him to have someone who can be there for him 24/7 and support him. He wasn’t really expecting that of me … I constantly felt guilty," she added.

Earle said she’s been doing a lot of deep thinking about what she wants in her life at this stage. “A part of me really wants to be focusing on myself right now,” she conceded, saying that she didn’t feel she could any longer give Berrios what she thought he deserved.

She wrote that he wasn’t asking for her to be constantly available to him, but that she felt guilty about not being able to be “all in.”

Alix Earle's clears other ongoing speculations involving Braxton Berrios

After Braxton Berrios apparently couldn’t make it to Alix Earle’s performances on Dancing With the Stars because of his football duties, she responded to the rumors. She stated that him not attending the shows had nothing to do with their split and implored fans to not send any derogatory messages his way.

Berrios himself seemed to express that in comments on social media, saying NFL season travel restrictions kept him from attending even though he wished to be there for her.

The influencer made it clear that the separation was for mutual reasons and there was no betrayal or animosity. “It’s not a drama,” she explained. Instead, she characterized the split as a mutual recognition that they were on two different paths despite the fact that it was a heartbreaking decision.

"I think I ultimately just wanted to go with trusting my feelings. This has just been really hard. … It’s not drama. It’s not because he did anything wrong or I did anything wrong. It just didn’t really feel like it was working out, in the moment," she added.

Alix Earle described Braxton Berrios as her “best friend,” and said it was especially difficult to dissolve the relationship due to their strong bond.

Us Weekly previously reported that the pair decided to call it quits after nearly two years of dating due to long distance being too much for their relationship. Sources close to the couple said that Earle had been spending more and more time in L.A., while Berrios’ work was still based elsewhere.

Before her video went live, Earle indicated she had faced a mental or emotional struggle in recent days with cryptic posts on social media about maturing, looking inward and desiring a quieter schedule.

As the breakup served as a conclusion of sorts, Alix Earle affirmed that the healing would come with its ups and downs and that she was grateful for her time with Berrios.