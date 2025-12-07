Dancing With the Stars: Looking into Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios' relationship timeline

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 07: Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle arrive at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

Dancing With the Stars' Alix Earle and NFL player Braxton Berrios began their relationship in early 2023 after meeting at a Gatsby-themed party in Miami, according to Us Weekly.

Their​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ bond kept expanding throughout the year, as they accompanied each other on trips, made appearances together and cheered each other’s work from the sidelines.

Before dating Earle, Berrios was with Sophia Culpo for two years, and she later reportedly accused him of being disloyal to her. However, neither Earle nor Berrios has ever admitted to it and has denied the accusations.

The duo’s story is composed of moments spent apart due to the distance between them, confirming their relationship on social media and attending the 2023 ESPYs, as well as Dancing With the Stars season 34, all of which they have publicly shared.

Their love story came to an end in December 2025, when they both decided it was time to say goodbye.

Dancing With the Stars' Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios: Key moments in their relationship

Early encounters and initial meetings

Earle and Berrios got together for the first time in February 2023 at a Gatsby-themed party in Miami. Earle left the event early to catch a flight to Wyoming, and Berrios later texted, saying that she had gone out without saying goodbye to anyone.

After their first meeting, the two set up a helicopter date in Miami.

Last September, Earle recalled the incident on the Hot Mess podcast, telling how Berrios was brought to her and their time at the party.

Progression of the relationship

Sophia Culpo, in a statement about her breakup with Berrios in April 2023, confirmed the end of their two-year relationship and also mentioned the support she received from her friends.

Berrios confirmed that the separation had happened in the first half of the year and that Earle was not involved. In May 2023, Berrios was seen at Earle’s graduation from the University of Miami.

During June, Earle and Berrios traveled to the Hamptons for the Palm Tree Music Festival, where they participated in various activities, including coffee dates and concerts.

At that time, Earle was posting videos of them on TikTok, but later confirmed that they were not dating officially.

In July 2023, the duo made a joint appearance at the 2023 ESPYs red carpet. In September 2023, Earle posted a video of herself and Berrios hanging out, and she attended her first Miami Dolphins game to cheer for Berrios.

The next month, she shared a picture of Berrios’ birthday celebration. In November 2023, Earle flew to Germany to watch Berrios play and posted videos of their trip together. Finally, on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she confirmed their relationship.

Support and public engagement

The pair were present at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in February 2024. Berrios was there when Earle walked the ramp at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Runway Show in June 2024.

Earle was Berrios’ biggest fan when he hurt his ACL. She shared an Instagram Story in October 2024 to let him know she was there for him. Earle and Berrios celebrated their first anniversary in November 2024, which Earle documented on Instagram through a series of short videos.

When participating in the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars in September 2025, Earle said Berrios was very supportive, as he continued to vote and watch the episodes.

When the season was wrapping up in November 2025, Berrios left a prerecorded message for Earle on Instagram, congratulating her and encouraging her to keep up the good work.

Breakup

We know that Earle and Berrios called it quits in December 2025, as reported by Us Weekly. According to a source, the couple experienced difficulties with long-distance arrangements and ultimately decided to separate.

The relationship between them spanned from the beginning of 2023 to the end of 2025, with a mixture of public appearances and private moments shared through social media, as well as professional support for each other's careers.

Stay tuned for more updates.