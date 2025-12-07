Dancing With the Stars' Alix Earle ends her two-year relationship with NFL player Braxton Berrios amid distance and schedule issues

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 8: Braxton Berrios #0 of the Miami Dolphins arrives with influencer Alix Earle at the red carpet at the 13th Annual NFL Honors on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Dancing With the Stars' Alix Earle and NFL player Braxton Berrios had been in a relationship for two years while managing busy professional schedules and long-distance commitments.

Throughout their time together, the couple shared public appearances, supported each other’s careers, and marked milestones, including anniversaries and major events.

However, in December 2025, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Earle, 24, and Berrios, 30, had decided to end their relationship.

While representatives for Alix Earle were not available for comment, the source shared with Us Weekly,

“Majority of their relationship was long-distance and it was hard for them to navigate. They mutually agreed on the split.”

Representatives for Alix Earle were not available for comment.

Dancing With the Stars’ Alix Earle and NFL Player Braxton Berrios broke up after two years

Relationship origins and early months

Earle and Berrios were first seen publicly together in May 2023, shortly after Berrios’ prior relationship with Sophia Culpo ended. Culpo had accused Berrios of infidelity, which he denied.

In June 2023, Berrios clarified on his Instagram Story that his breakup with Culpo “had nothing to do with anybody else” and that “things weren’t working out” between them.

Earle discussed the early days of her connection with Berrios on the Call Her Daddy podcast in September 2023, recalling her emotional reaction to online comments regarding infidelity rumors.

At first, she refused to acknowledge that they were dating and only officially verified their relationship in November 2023.

In November 2024, for their first anniversary, Earle shared a post on Instagram, calling Berrios the one who had shown her how to love "wholeheartedly" and stating that he had become not only her best friend but also her boyfriend.

Moreover, she proclaimed that she had discovered her other half and conveyed her love to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him.

Support during professional commitments

Throughout their relationship, both Earle and Berrios supported each other’s professional endeavors. Earle competed on season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, finishing in second place with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Berrios was unable to attend the November 26 finale because of his NFL schedule, but he sent a prerecorded message, stating (via Us Weekly),

“I’ve watched you pour everything into this since the moment it has started, and I think it shows. Good luck. Have fun, babe.”

Earlier in September 2025, Earle told Us Weekly that Berrios had been very supportive, but she did not show him her dance routine in advance because she wanted it to be a "surprise."

Weeks later, Earle shared that Berrios had been watching her performances and participating in voting during the competition, noting that it was helpful to catch up with him at night despite his busy schedule.

Berrios also used his Instagram Story to encourage fans to vote for Earle during the finale, expressing pride in her efforts over the "last 3 months" and wishing her success in bringing home the Mirrorball Trophy.

Relationship key milestones and timeline

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ couple found each other at a party with the Gatsby theme in Miami in February 2023. After that, they went to the 2023 ESPYs, took a trip to the Hamptons for the Palm Tree Music Festival in June 2023, and were at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in February 2024.

Earle was at Berrios’ football games, specifically when he was playing for the Miami Dolphins, while Berrios was remotely watching Earle’s Dancing With the Stars ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌adventure.

During Berrios’ ACL injury in October 2024, Earle posted on Instagram, noting how quickly circumstances can change and highlighting his consistent dedication to the game, both physically and mentally. She added that she had no doubt he would recover and described being proud to be by his side and cheer him on, expressing her "love" for him.

Stay tuned for more updates.