Dancing with the Stars' Witney Carson shares a sweet shoutout to Val Chmerkovskiy and Alix Earle

Witney Carson from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars’ pro Witney Carson is feeling grateful about her season 34 win with conservationist Robert Irwin, as she lifted the Mirrorball Trophy for the second time, after winning her first with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro in season 19.

In that spirit, she took to Instagram to give a shoutout to the four other finalists and their pro dance partners, who made it to the finish line of season 34, congratulating them on their efforts and praising them for the “incredible finale” they put on.

On November 28, 2025, Witney shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story, in which she spoke about the finalists separately.

In one of the slides, she posted a picture of influencer Alix Earle and her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, and wrote about how proud she was of their journey on Dancing with the Stars.

While she praised Val’s craftsmanship, she commended Alix’s resilience and efforts.

Although Val and Alix closed the season on the ABC show in second place, Witney appreciated everything they did to get that far.

Here’s what Dancing with the Stars alum Witney Carson said about Val and Alix







Witney started by commending Val’s “dedication” with which he crafted each dance routine on season 34. According to her, it was “so inspiring” to watch.

However, what stood out to her was all that he had “accomplished with Alix.” She believed their journey had been nothing short of “remarkable.”



“Thank you for pushing everyone to do our best,” she added, expressing her gratitude to Val for keeping the rest motivated.



Witney then addressed Alix, saying she watched her freestyle routine more than her own from the finale.



“You are a force and not to mention the sweetest soul,” she expressed.



Witney concluded her message by wishing Alix the best and looking forward to supporting her in all of her future ventures.

Dancing with the Stars alum Witney’s messages for third-place and fourth-place finishers

In third place were Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, whereas in fourth place were Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach.

While speaking about Ezra, Witney said:



“I’m so proud of you!!! Your first finale and you ate that up.”



She then wrote that she would always support him in whatever he did and that she loved him.

As for Jordan, Witney had one word, “Wow!!!” Looking back on her freestyle routine, Witney said that the performance was “etched” in her brain.



“You are such a talent and absolute athlete. Your work ethic and dedication is so inspiring - thank you for motivating me and so many!” she added.



The Dancing with the Stars pro spoke about Dylan and Daniella with equal excitement.

While speaking about her fellow choreographer, Witney admitted that she was “always so inspired” by her because she was an “absolute beast.”

She jokingly asked Daniella to share her secret to pulling off the “most incredible instant dance foxtrot.”

She then commended her for balancing her personal and private lives “so well” and being the “best mama.”

As for Dylan, it was his growth throughout the season that impressed Witney the most. She was proud to see him “shine,” saying it was a “pleasure” to watch him on stage.

She concluded by praising how “down to earth” he was and stating that she had become “a fan for life.”

Stay tuned for more updates.