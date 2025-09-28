Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly bring George, Charlotte & Louis to Harry Potter TV Set

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and perform in perfect harmony. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

In a noteworthy event highlighting the blend of royalty and popular culture, the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly orchestrated a highly anticipated, exclusive experience for their children. According to the Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton made a secret visit on Friday, September 26, to the production setting of the upcoming Harry Potter television adaptation.

Young royals (12-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7) were given back-stage access to the set of the new series, a move that was said to be a very magical ticket to the family.

A magical night at Hogwarts, Princess Catherine's private set visit

There was a surge of excitement when Catherine, Princess of Wales, brought her children on a very exclusive and private visit to the Harry Potter series adaptation set. Amidst Prince William's engagements in Scotland, the Princess and her children were reportedly allowed to enjoy a rare night of filming.

According to Daily Mail, the time was truly one of a kind, like a magical pass to a different world. The young stars (Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger) and the director (Marc Mylod) met the royal family. The best bit of the night seemed to be for Prince Louis, who got the amazing chance to ride the famous Hogwarts Express, a wish made real for most kids.

Royal family shows off wizarding world fandom during 2013 studio tour

The British royal family has long loved the wizarding world. They like the books by J.K. Rowling and the movies made from them. In 2013, a clear show of this love took place. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, about to have her first child, Prince George, visited The Warner Bros Studio Tour London with Prince William and Prince Harry.

The visit, which was widely reported at the time, featured the high-profile trio engaging in a friendly wand duel and exploring the meticulously recreated Diagon Alley set, according to People.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!