“I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump”: Marjorie Taylor Greene shares Trump texts, claims Epstein file release text triggered Truth Social “attack”

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) participates in a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” on Capitol Hill September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The growing rift between President Donald Trump and Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has exploded into an unusually public clash, just days before a crucial House vote on whether to demand for the release of the rest of Jeffrey Epstein’s files.

Greene, who, for an extended period was one of Trump’s most avid defenders, now says the President used social media to attack her because she backed the measure.

The confrontation boiled over after Trump, on Truth Social, publicly rescinded his endorsement of Greene and called her “wacky,” a “ranting lunatic,” then ultimately a “traitor” to the Republican Party.

"I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of “Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia," Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge.



The Epstein files.



And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other… pic.twitter.com/EcUzaohZZs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

Greene replied by sharing screenshots of text messages she claimed to have sent Trump earlier that day, messages that she believes prompted his online outburst.

"I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him. But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my savior," she wrote on X.

Trump signaled that he would back a primary opponent against her in her district next year, claiming that Greene was always “complaining” and moving “far left.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends her stand and blames Donald Trump of attempting to intimidate Republicans

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused Trump of trying to scare Republicans with respect to next week's planned House vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which would force the Justice Department to disclose all unclassified documents relevant to the late financier.

Greene is one of just four Republicans to sign onto the discharge petition, which Democrats are using to threaten bringing Raskin’s impeachment resolution up for a vote.

"And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files," she wrote.

Marjorie Taylor Greene likened the fear she felt to that faced by Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, stating how she now had “a very small understanding” of how his victims must have felt.

US President Donald Trump right now:



I am withdrawing my support and endorsement of congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene



The congresswoman who will read all the names on Epstein's list in Congress under immunity



Protect MTG pic.twitter.com/KohwEIpWTt — Irlandarra (@aldamu_jo) November 15, 2025

In a long public statement, Green said she would not step back, and promised to name names “all the way from the rich and powerful to the lowest-level employees” who made Epstein’s crimes possible. She cast the problem as a bipartisan moral reckoning, saying administrations from both parties had failed to help victims.

"This is not about politics and this is a boiling point in American history... There's the America for the rich and the powerful and the elite where they never face any struggles or problems and never experience what what real America goes through," she said in a public statement.

Trump’s advisers have not commented on the current controversy, but allies say the spat is unlikely to alter his relationship with voters. Yet analysts say Greene’s pushback demonstrates an increasing split in the MAGA movement over transparency, foreign policy and where the party should stand.