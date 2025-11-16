Who is Girlalala and what happened to her? Boyfriend Shanoyd Whyte arrested in tragic death of TikToker

Girlalala, an Instagram influencer, was reportedly fatally shot at her apartment (Image via Instagram/@_girlalalala)

Influencer Girlalala was fatally shot at her apartment, according to The Neighborhood Talk. Following the incident, her boyfriend, Shanoyd Whyte, was arrested in Florida, according to the inmate records surfaced on the Broward County Mugshots Facebook page.

Girlalala, born Maurice Jaden Harrison, was a 21-year-old social media star and hairstylist with over 263,300 followers on TikTok. The late influencer’s Instagram handles, @_girlalalala and @therealgirlalala, have 37.8K and 41.8K followers, while her YouTube channel @LifeWgirlalala has around 4,000 subscribers.

According to an inmate record on the Broward County Mugshots page, Harrison, booked as male, was previously arrested on July 26, 2025. She was charged with a misdemeanor for petty theft and driving with a suspended license.

At the same time, the authorities issued a capias warrant for grand theft in the third degree, three capias warrants for grand theft, and a capias warrant for driving with a suspended license. Girlalala posted multiple TikTok clips around the time of her arrest.

On Wednesday, multiple social media reports around the Instagram star’s death emerged. According to The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk), Whyte has been accused of fatally shooting Harrison at her apartment following a domestic dispute. The authorities took him into custody on November 14, 2025.

Shanoyd Whyte has reportedly been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in connection with Girlalala’s death

After the TikToker’s recent death, her boyfriend was reportedly booked at Broward County Jail, according to a viral inmate record. Shanoyd Whyte, 25, is allegedly charged with premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm.

According to clips and screenshots shared by accounts such as @theneighborhoodtalk and @opamusicofficial, Girlalala and Whyte’s relationship had a documented history of alleged abuse. A specific clip featuring the 25-year-old also emerged on social media, in which he is seen discussing his involvement in altercations.

In the video, Whyte spoke about getting bullied by females while growing up (via @opamusicofficial):

“It’s not that I fight females. It’s not that I hate women. I grew up, a lot of my life, I used to get bullied by women a lot.”

He asserted that it was her mother who told him to retaliate against his bullies:

“My mama told me some s*** when I came in the house with a bunch of scratches and marks and s***… My mama used to say, ‘Them h**s not your friend. They beating on you. And if you let anybody put their hands on you one more time, your a** not coming back in this house. And the next them girls put their hands on you, so you drag their a** all the way up and down the street.’”

Whyte added:

“From that day she started a monster, I don’t let anybody put their hands on me. Boy, girl, dog, cat, wolf, mouse, if you’re gonna put your hands on me I’m gonna hit your a**.”

The influencer had also spoken about the alleged domestic abuse multiple times, different reports suggested. Former City Girls alum, JT, also expressed her condolences via Instagram Stories and voiced her opinion on people not taking Girlalala’s allegations seriously. The Florida rapper wrote:

“Stop laughing at domestic content! sometime we stroll & ki about very serious things because the person who’s telling the story deliver it funny but NOTHING is funny about a domestic violence story.”

JT added:

“I would say the world don’t tale it serious when it’s from LGBT but TBH I see Black cis women telling their story for laughs too and we tune in like it’s a reality show… ITS NOT! It’s someone life & last night was an example of s*** just don’t be funny!”

The rapper concluded:

“My heart is broken & these kids or adults may never be protected in a time where everything is moving fast & used as content!”

JT asked the readers to raise their voices after witnessing something and concluded with “RIP GirlLalala.”