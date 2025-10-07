"All you do is promote anti-intellectualism": Marjorie Taylor Greene called out for pushing English as official language post Bad Bunny's SNL remarks

Bad Bunny has not responded to the latest post of Marjorie Taylor Greene (Image via Getty)

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is trending after she expressed the requirement to make English the official language of the U.S., referring to Congress. Notably, Marjorie’s request was in response to the comments made by Bad Bunny while hosting Saturday Night Live.

According to Fox News, Bad Bunny opened up on his excitement to headline the Super Bowl, saying that he expects everyone who has been supporting his music to be happy about the same. However, the rapper then changed his language to Spanish and said:

“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

The SNL episode aired last week, and Marjorie Taylor Greene took to her official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on October 7, 2025, to share a statement. She referred to Bunny’s words by calling his Super Bowl appearance a “perverse unwanted performance.” She continued by writing:

“It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America. And the NFL needs to stop having demonic s*xual performances during its halftime shows.”

Although Bad Bunny has not responded to Marjorie Taylor Greene, netizens shared their reactions to the latter’s post on X (formerly Twitter). One of them seemingly stated that Marjorie’s request was not important, saying that most people have a habit of speaking multiple languages.

“Lol most of us speak multiple languages. It’s actually a requirement in schools in many countries overseas. You ppl talk about making America great, but all you do is promote anti-intellectualism and fascist ideology. Shut the fu** up”, @AssassinateHate wrote .

The replies continued, with a user saying that Bad Bunny speaking in English should not be a big problem.

“He’s from Puerto Rico. They speak Spanish there. This is a non-issue”, @ManiamAkash wrote .

Another person questioned the reason behind Marjorie's request, reminding her that English has already been declared as the official language of the U.S.

“Wasn’t this done already?”, @tonyciccarone commented .

An individual supported Marjorie by requesting the same thing in the reaction.

“I agree 100%. Make English the Official Language of the USA”, @CEOofIUE wrote .

One of the responses featured the user demanding something else for the halftime show.

“We need an alternate halftime show. There are efforts in that regard. I hope they succeed. No demonic halftime shows for me”, @FroemelAndy stated .

Marjorie Taylor Greene is trending for another social media post

While her request to make English the official language of the U.S. has received different responses, she shared another post on X, which is currently grabbing a lot of attention.

This time, she has requested to take action on the Obamacare subsidies that have expired so that there are no price hikes. NBC News reported on July 25, 2025, that Republican leaders have been getting requests from members for funding the Affordable Care Act, with a few aiming to avoid the insurance premium hikes and the loss of health coverage for the residents.

Marjorie posted a lengthy statement on October 7, 2025, saying that she was not a part of Congress when the Affordable Care Act was launched. She claimed that the health insurance for her family became unaffordable because of the act. She wrote:

“We have to do something about the absolutely insane cost of insurance for Americans. You don’t hate your government enough. I’m here in Washington DC this week to meet with anyone who is America only and will work with me on a plan for Americans only!!!”

Marjorie added a screenshot seemingly captured from Google Search results, which shows that a premium increase is expected in the upcoming year, which will emerge due to the expiry of the enhanced premium tax credits.