"Next you might claim that Charlie Kirk wasn’t murdered" - Alex Jones and Laura Loomer clash over Marjorie Taylor Greene's "hoax pizza deliveries"

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 26: Chair of the Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency (DOGE) U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-SC) presides over a hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee in the U.S. Capitol on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee held the hearing to hear from witnesses on U.S. foreign aid. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

On Sunday night (November 16), Georgia rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote a lengthy tweet speaking about receiving "hoax pizza deliveries" and pipe bombing threats.

Greene claimed that these fresh threats were rooted in the accusatory posts President Donald Trump had uploaded against her on Truth Social last week, calling them "unwarranted and vicious attacks".

The hoax pizza deliveries have started now, to my house and my family members.



Update: we also received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies office building.



President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that… pic.twitter.com/SUOoSNz83Z — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 16, 2025

As Greene's tweet went viral (with over 2.7 million views), Laura Loomer retweeted it, calling the rep's claims "all lies," and asking her for the receipts of the police reports proving that the pipe bombing and hoax pizza delivery threats really happened.

Towards the end of her reply, Loomer went as far as to say that Greene deserved everything that was happening to her, adding:

"Everyone is sick of you and your drama and lies. You're finished. You have crossed the line and now you can go be a Democrat since you have sided with the radical left."

Laura Loomer's tweet was met with resistance from Alex Jones, who pointed out that Marjorie had been swatted over "a dozen times on record". Then calling Loomer out on her alleged conspiracy, Jones wrote:

"Next you might claim that Charlie Kirk wasn't murdered."

It didn't take Loomer long to respond to Alex Jones tweet, where she wrote that Kirk was murdered by Tyler Robinson, "a radical leftist," and it was the guests on his show who believed otherwise.

Loomer stuck by her disbelief for Rep. Greene's bomb threats and pizza deliveries, and insisted on "seeing receipts".

Marjorie Taylor Greene doubled down on the release of Epstein Files in new interview

Marjorie Taylor Greene's viral tweet about bombing threats and hoax pizza delivery comes a day after she spoke to CNN's Dana Bash on State of the Union on Sunday.

Doubling down on her stance on the call for Epstein Files' release, the Georgia Congresswoman told Bash:

"I believe the country deserves transparency in these files, and I don't believe that rich, powerful people should be protected if they have done anything wrong."

Besides the Epstein list, Greene also highlighted her focus on shattering hate and divison in the US politics, adding:

"I think America needs to come together and end all the toxic, dangerous rhetoric and divide, and I'm leading the way with my own example, and I hope that President Trump can do the same."

On Trump's subject, Marjorie addressed the safety risk she faced after the President's attack on her, saying:

"He called me a traitor, and that is so extremely wrong, and those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger."

The tensions between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump have escalated over the Epstein files. The Congress is expected to take a voting on the matter on Tuesday, November 18.