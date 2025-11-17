Are Jack Doherty and McKinley still together? YouTuber’s ex trends online amid his arrest

Jack Doherty and McKinley Richardson (Image via X/@News92Times)

Renowned YouTuber Jack Doherty was recently arrested in Florida on charges related to drug possession. The YouTuber, with over 15 million subscribers, was arrested in Miami Beach on Saturday, November 15, at 8:48 a.m. local time.

The 22-year-old was briefly married to OnlyFans model McKinley Richardson. The couple began dating in early 2023 and tied the knot in Las Vegas in November 2024, a ceremony Doherty livestreamed. However, they split just months later, and there is no indication that they are still together.

McKinley opened up (via Yahoo) about their split and the questionable prenuptial agreement Jack presented during their wedding, which stated that "shawty gets absolutely nothing when I divorce her, even if I cheat."

"If she cheats, she automatically owes me $10 million. I’ll also receive 100 percent of her OF revenue moving forward, even if we divorce," he continued. "The moment left many confused, with some questioning whether Jack was being serious or simply playing into his prankster persona."

Recalling the "disgusting" vows in an October 11, 2025 podcast with Camilla Araujo, McKinley said that Jack "made my dad stand up centre stage and he read out these disgusting vows," which brought her father to tears.

"That day, after we left he said, ‘that was so humiliating’, and I felt horrible," she added.

More about Jack Doherty's arrest

Jack Doherty was booked in Miami-Dade County on charges of possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine), possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis and resisting arrest, according to People Magazine. CBS adds that the 22-year-old was arrested after he was found disrupting traffic for allegedly filming content for his social media.

"The Miami Beach Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to maintain public safety and order throughout the city—regardless of celebrity status. The Department will continue to take proactive enforcement action against behavior that endangers residents, visitors, or officers and will hold all individuals accountable under the law," the agency said.

According to arrest documents obtained by CBS Miami, Miami Beach police were patrolling along the 700 block of Washington Avenue, located in the city's Entertainment District, when a group of boys walked off the sidewalk into the street, where cars were driving.

One of the boys, later identified as Jack, separated from the group and tried to interact with the officers to "create video content, positioning himself in the middle of the roadway with passing vehicular traffic and creating a significant safety hazard."

After Jack refused the officer's command to leave the street, the officer warned him that failing to comply would lead to his arrest. Doherty again refused and told them he would comply only "once I'm done with this bet."

Because of his "deliberate refusal to follow lawful orders and continued to obstruct traffic," officers arrested Jack in the middle of the street.

Stay tuned for more updates.