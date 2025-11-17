Did Ghislaine Maxwell own horse Bubba? Mark Epstein email about lewd Trump comment sparks speculation online

From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

An unfounded claim about Ghislaine Maxwell’s horse is making the rounds on social media.

The unverified assertion emerged in the wake of a recently surfaced email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and his brother, Mark, from 2018. The private conversation between the siblings went viral on social media after the release of thousands of documents from the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, November 12.

In one of the emails, Mark told Jeffrey Epstein to ask Steve Bannon a lewd question about Donald Trump. He wrote:

“Ask him if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?”

Reacting to the screenshot of the private conversation, many on social media speculated whether Jeffrey Epstein’s brother was referring to Bill Clinton, who is nicknamed “Bubba.” On Saturday, November 15, Mark released an explanation via multiple outlets, claiming that Bubba was not a former president and that he was referring to a private individual, not a public figure.

After the clarification, several internet users began posting about another speculation regarding Bubba’s identity. A section of netizens claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate, had a horse named Bubba. Many used the unverified fact to speculate and joke about the recent controversy.

No evidence suggests that Ghislaine Maxwell owned a horse named Bubba. Many are using a “Google Gemini” screenshot to support their claim, but no media outlet has ever reported on it. During a 2023 interview with TalkTV, Maxwell mentioned meeting Queen Elizabeth II in the past and bonding with her over her love for horses:

“The story that we shared was about horses because I love horses and she loves horses and so we talked about horses briefly.”

The claim that Ghislaine Maxwell had a horse named Bubba remains unverified social media speculation. Read on to learn how netizens have joked about the wild theory after the recent email controversy.

Internet users joke about Ghislaine Maxwell's horse theory after Mark Epstein provides clarification over the “Bubba” email

NEW: Mark Epstein says that the "Bubba" he joked about with his brother Jeffrey Epstein "is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton." https://t.co/UWINMm20X1 pic.twitter.com/VPIM9OT7KX — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) November 16, 2025

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother rejected the speculation surrounding the recently uncovered email conversation from 2018. Mark stated that the texts were meant to be a “humorous private exchange” between the siblings and were “never meant for public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks.” He clarified (via The Advocate):

“For the avoidance of doubt, the reference to ‘Bubba’ in this correspondence is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton.”

Referring to the theories around Bubba’s identity, Mark Epstein emphasized:

“Any attempt to conflate that reference with President Clinton, or to read sweeping implications into them, misrepresents both the purpose and the tone of the original correspondence.”

He concluded:

“I want to be absolutely clear on this point so that the public record is not distorted and so that speculation does not unfairly implicate people who are not actually being referenced in those communications.”

i have since learnt ghislaine maxwell also had a horse named bubba https://t.co/6uUmnvLgnP pic.twitter.com/Ibb6ylBpah — ez (@nearrevan) November 15, 2025

After Mark Epstein’s statement surfaced on social media, the theory around Bubba being Ghislaine Maxwell’s horse also gained traction.

“i have since learnt ghislaine maxwell also had a horse named bubba,” a user wrote.

“Rumours are that Ghislaine Maxwell had a horse named ‘Bubba,’” another user joked.

“Streets are saying Ghislaine Maxwell had a horse named Bubba…,” one user sarcastically tweeted.

“tiktok is saying that bubba is allegedly the name of a horse ghislane maxwell owned.. which makes the situation even worse,” another one concluded.

A user shared the traumatised “Mr. Incredible” meme to make fun of the situation:

“Bubba is the name of Ghislane Maxwell's horse [People who don’t know/ People who know]”

Apart from joking about the horse’s name, others speculated about Bubba’s identity. Some theorized that the individual was C.R. “Bubba” Saulsbury Jr., a Texan oil magnate. Others claimed that late French model scout and Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel was also known by the nickname "Bubba."