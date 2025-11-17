Bill O'Reilly says Trump might launch an energy drink after he leaves the White House, calls the president the "most famous baby boomer in the world"

Bill O'Reilly on the set of his show "The O'Reilly Factor" at Fox News headquarters in New York. (Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)

American journalist Bill O'Reilly recently took to X and said that Trump might launch an energy drop after leaving the White House. Further calling Trump the "most famous baby boomer in the world," Bill wrote in the tweet,

"Donald Trump is the most famous baby boomer in the world. And the guy's energy level is off the chart. I know there's a magic potion involved, but it's secret. The man drinks Diet Coke constantly, but that's not it. Don't be surprised to see a Trump energy drink once he leaves the White House."

The tweet garnered massive reactions on social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. The same tweet was seemingly a part of a lengthy, detailed weekly column penned down by the American journalist. The tweet has further gained more than 15K followers as well as hundreds of likes since the time it was posted.

Many netizens too reacted to the tweet that Bill O'Reilly uploaded on the social media platform. Many shared their reactions about what they felt about Trump launching an energy drink. One user wrote on the platform,

"Trump's energy drink would probably sell like crazy. People want to bottle that winning vibe. He's an energizer, that's for sure."

Earlier this year, Bill O'Reilly called Donald Trump a "dealmaker" instead of a politician

This was not the first time that Bill O'Reilly made a remark about President Donald Trump. Earlier this year, in March, Bill told Newsmax that the people were yet to realize that Trump was more of a "dealmaker" than a politician. The journalist was speaking about the heated exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

O'Reilly additionally stated,

"That's not what politicians do. But Trump's not a politician. See, people don’t understand that he's just what he's always been: a dealmaker. And if somebody annoys you, like Zelenskyy annoyed him, then Trump's just going to lay him out..."

The commentator added that to expect Trump to behave solely like a politician would be "ridiculous." The journalist additionally stated,

"He didn't like Zelenskyy's sense of entitlement about, well, 'You have to assure this, and you have to assure that.' Trump's going, 'We don't have to assure anything.' And that's what broke it all down."

According to the journalist, Donald Trump had been "looking out for his legacy" and improving "the strength of the United States and the lives of Americans." Bill expressed his take about the president a few months back in September as well. According to him, Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" is a "load of bull."

According to reports by News Nation, the journalist believe that event then the bill would pass the Senate. At the time, the journalist even elaborated on why he had a certain notion. He said,

"The Democrats don’t want to cut any entitlement spending or supervise who gets it, or keep it away from undocumented people, or do anything."

As far as the latest comment of Trump launching his own energy drink is concerned, no response has been issued from the president's end as of now.